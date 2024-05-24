Maryland State Board of Education to Host Special Meeting on Wednesday, May 29

May 24, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education to Host Special Meeting on Wednesday, May 29





BALTIMORE (May 24, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 29 at 5 p.m. Members of the public will be able to view and hear the roll call and opening remarks in real time via livestream.

After opening remarks, the meeting will immediately move to executive session; it is expected to conclude around 7 p.m. from the executive session.

Executive session is closed to the public as the State Board discusses personnel matters.

###