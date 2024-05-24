Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to close due to significant financial and structural deficiencies

News Release

May 23, 2024

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has notified residents of Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Bay View) in Red Wing that the facility will be closed. MDH will work with the state’s managing agent, the county and the ombudsman's offices representatives to assist residents in finding new homes.

Bay View had 62 residents on Dec. 21, 2023, when MDH assumed control of the facility under an emergency temporary receivership granted by the Ramsey County District Court.

The temporary receivership allowed regulators to protect residents’ safety and ensure continued care while operations and management issues at the facility were addressed. Pathway Health, a professional management organization, has served as the managing agent during the receivership.

Persistent financial deficiencies along with extensive capital repairs that the State of Minnesota is unable to complete by law will prevent Bay View from continuing operations.

The 50 remaining residents, their families and 117 staff members were informed of the decision on May 22. The goal is to relocate every resident to new homes as soon as possible. The target closing date for Bay View is 60 days from notification date, but the exact timeline will depend on how long it takes for all residents find new homes that meet their needs.

“Despite our best efforts, ongoings audits of Bay View’s financial circumstances have revealed a systemic lack of stability that cannot be overcome in order for operations to continue,” said MDH Health Regulation Division Director Maria King. “Our primary goal is to ensure residents have access to safe and competent care. Unfortunately, the financial condition of Bay View combined with substantial physical plant repair needs have left us with no viable options.”

Receiverships, authorized by state law, allow regulators to assume control of a nursing home in certain situations where there are serious health and safety concerns for residents. By law, the receivership cannot exceed 18 months. In a receivership, MDH becomes responsible for operations and finances of the nursing home but does not become the legal owner of the building or the property. MDH typically appoints a managing agent to manage the facility’s daily operations.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Garry Bowman

MDH Communications

651-529-5164

garry.bowman@state.mn.us