Health officials tracking increase of tularemia cases in humans and companion animals

News Release

July 24, 2025

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the Minnesota Board of Animal Health (BAH) and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are tracking an increase of tularemia cases in humans and companion animals (especially cats) across Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area.

Tularemia is a potentially serious illness of animals and people and occurs naturally in Minnesota. It is caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis, which can be found in wildlife, particularly rabbits, squirrels, beavers, muskrats and other rodents. Pets are most often exposed to tularemia by hunting these animals but can also be exposed through tick or fly bites. Although many animals can be affected by tularemia, cats that spend time outdoors are at an increased risk. Signs of illness in animals include a high fever, weakness, lack of appetite, skin or mouth ulcers and swollen lymph nodes.

“We confirm a few cases of tularemia in Minnesota wildlife nearly every year,” said Dr. Mary Wood, DNR wildlife veterinarian. “Tularemia is one of several diseases that can be shared between wildlife, pets and people. Limiting direct contact with wild animals is an important step to protect yourself, your pets, and Minnesota’s wildlife.”

Every year, up to six human tularemia cases are reported in Minnesota. People most commonly develop tularemia from tick and fly bites, bites and scratches from infected pet cats, or by touching animals that have the disease. People can also be exposed by breathing in the bacteria if they accidentally mow over a dead animal or a contaminated rabbit nest. Tularemia is not spread from person to person.

Five human cases of tularemia have been identified in 2025 so far. Two people developed tularemia after being bitten by a tick, one after being bitten by a stray cat and one was likely exposed while mowing the lawn. MDH is currently investigating the potential exposure of the fifth case.

“It’s important for pet owners to be aware of this disease in their pets, because it is possible for a person to become infected as well,” said Maria Bye, senior epidemiologist in the Zoonotic Diseases Unit at MDH.

All forms of tularemia in humans are accompanied by a sudden onset of fever. Other signs and symptoms can include skin wounds or ulcers, swollen lymph nodes, headaches, chills, joint and muscle pain and nausea. Symptoms in people generally appear three to five days after exposure but may occur as soon as the next day or up to 14 days after exposure.

To keep people and pets safe from tularemia:

Keep cats indoors and do not allow pets to hunt small animals.

Give pets medication to help prevent tick bites.

Use insect repellent to stop ticks and flies from biting.

Avoid contact with wild animals that appear sick or dead.

Check your yard for rabbit nests or dead animals before mowing.

“Preventing cats from hunting by keeping them indoors is the best way to avoid exposure for your pets,” said Dr. Steve Kivisto, senior veterinarian for companion animal programs at the BAH. “For those cats that continue to spend time outdoors hunting wildlife, careful monitoring for changes in their health, along with early detection, testing and treatment are vital to ensure the best possible outcome.”

Previous exposure and recovery in an animal does not provide long-term immunity to future infection. If pets spend significant time outside or if they have had known rabbit or rodent contact and develop symptoms consistent with tularemia, owners are encouraged to have their pets evaluated by a veterinarian.

Anyone bitten or scratched by an ill animal should call MDH at 651-201-5414 as well as their health care professional about what to do next. For concerns about tularemia in your pets, talk to your veterinarian or call Dr. Kivisto at 612-790-8140.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Amy Barrett

MDH Communications

651-201-4993

amy.barrett@state.mn.us

Dan Callahan

BAH Communications

612-749-9389

Dan.Callahan@state.mn.us

David Tauchen

DNR Communications

651-259-5135

David.tauchen@state.mn.us