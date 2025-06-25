New survey shows broad support among Minnesotans for Medicaid

News Release

June 25, 2025

Findings from a new statewide survey show there is broad support among Minnesotans for Medicaid and providing health insurance to people in need. Nearly three quarters of respondents (72%) said that Medicaid was “very important” to people in their local community.

In May 2025, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) partnered with the State Health Access Data Assistance Center (SHADAC) at the University of Minnesota on a survey to assess how Minnesotans perceive the Medicaid program (known as Medical Assistance in Minnesota), and potential changes to the program being discussed among lawmakers in Congress. Support for Medicaid was seen across all demographics and all areas of the state.

“Minnesotans know that Medicaid matters, and these survey results show that,” said State Medicaid Director and Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) Deputy Commissioner John Connolly. “Medicaid plays a key role in helping make sure people from all backgrounds and communities in every corner of our state have access to health coverage. However, the proposed federal cuts to Medicaid mean tens of thousands of our friends, neighbors and loved ones will lose their health coverage.”

Minnesota has historically had low rates of uninsurance (3.8% in 2023) due to high rates of employer coverage and a robust state public health insurance system (Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare). Additionally, with simplified enrollment and additional financial help with private insurance through MNsure, the state’s health insurance exchange, Minnesotans have enjoyed strong access to health care.

“The consequences of having a large number of people without health insurance are significant—not only for the people who do not have coverage but for our health care system and everyone in Minnesota,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “In the long run, access to health care coverage through Medicaid saves resources, saves money and saves lives.”

“We are concerned about losing the gains in coverage and access made since the passage of the Affordable Care Act,” said State Health Economist at MDH Stefan Gildemeister. “Medicaid cuts of the proposed magnitude will affect many Minnesotans’ ability to see their doctor and get needed medicines. It will also challenge the financial viability of some health care provider systems in Minnesota, just as we worry about the impact of past closures and reduction in services across the state.”

Other key findings from the survey included:

The vast majority of survey respondents (93.3%) supported providing coverage through the government to people who lose their job-related coverage.

Most people had heard about changes to Medicaid being considered by lawmakers in Congress, but only 15.6% thought the changes would improve the health of people on Medicaid. The majority (70.7%) thought they would reduce spending.

Eight out of 10 respondents opposed reducing the amount of money the federal government puts toward the Medicaid expansion.

Of those who supported reducing money put toward Medicaid expansion, about a quarter (27.3%) changed their minds when they learned states might not be able to make up the amount and 20 million people would lose coverage nationally.

Respondents were split on whether they supported requiring everyone who is working age on Medicaid to be working or looking for work. Opinions shifted somewhat when people were told more about the potential impacts of this kind of policy.

Proposed changes to Medicaid in Congress include federal funding cuts, which would increase the costs for states, counties, Tribes, providers and enrollees. The proposed changes also call for new work requirements and other reforms that would reduce the number of people who qualify and increase the amount of information people who remain enrolled have to submit. It would also create more administrative burden for staff implementing the program. (See the 2025 Reconciliation Bill: Federal Medicaid Cuts (PDF) factsheet from DHS for more on the proposed changes.)

The Opinions in Minnesota about Medical Assistance (Medicaid Opinions) survey reconnected with participants in the Minnesota Health Access (MNHA) Survey. The MNHA Survey is a large-scale web and telephone survey that collects information on the health of Minnesotans and how they access health insurance and health care services and is conducted every two years. About 2,000 people completed the Medicaid Opinions survey in the spring of 2025, either by telephone or online.

More information on the Medicaid Opinions survey results and methods can be found on the MDH Health Economics Program website.

