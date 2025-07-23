Toxic Free Kids Program updates Chemicals of High Concern list

News Release

July 23, 2025

From lead in toys to mercury in skin-lightening products to formaldehyde in laundry detergent, many consumer products sold in Minnesota contain chemicals that can harm people’s health. The 2025 Minnesota Chemicals of High Concern Report contains an updated list of these chemicals along with examples of how the Toxic Free Kids Program at the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is working to protect people, especially children, from negative health effects.

Since the last Chemicals of High Concern update in 2022, the Toxic Free Kids Program has listed 15 additional chemicals and removed 200 based on an extensive review of the latest toxicology research and statutory requirements. The program also stepped up its education and outreach efforts.

“We conducted a needs assessment with health care professionals, community members and community advocates to give us a deeper understanding of how to tailor health messages so they are relevant, clear and useful to the people most impacted,” said Nini Mentan, the Toxic Free Kids program coordinator.

Raising awareness about the health risks associated with harmful chemicals has involved practitioner trainings, tabling at community events, developing multilingual educational materials and digital media engagement. Through these efforts, the program has educated and trained hundreds of people across the state.

Among the program’s latest collaborations is a partnership with Hamline University, where last year students carried out a semester-long, community-based research project. The project focused on exposure to chemicals in personal care products and how different communities understand and seek information about chemical risks. This project will inform communication and outreach efforts for women of reproductive age.

The Toxic Free Kids Program was established by the Minnesota Legislature in 2009 and was charged with generating its first list of Chemicals of High Concern by July 1, 2010. The Toxic Free Kids Act requires MDH to review and revise that list at least every three years. The 2025 list represents the fifth update of the original list.

A "Chemical of High Concern" is defined by Minnesota statute as a chemical identified on the basis of credible scientific evidence by a state, federal or international agency as being known or suspected with a high degree of probability to:

Harm the normal development of a fetus or child or cause other harmful developmental effects.

Cause cancer, genetic damage or reproductive harm.

Disrupt the endocrine or hormone system.

Damage the nervous system, immune system or organs, or cause other harm to the entire body.

Be persistent, toxic and bioaccumulative (build up in the body).

For more information, visit the Toxic Free Kids Program webpage on MDH’s website.

