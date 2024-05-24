Maine DOE Update – May 24, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Four end-of-year reports require certification in June and July. These reports aggregate data from the entire school year's reporting timeframe.

News & Updates

Governor Janet Mills today announced a significant expansion of her Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative that will provide thousands of middle and high school students with access to free outdoor learning and career exploration programs this summer and fall.

We are still looking to recruit career and technical educators, school board members, and parents for the Title I Committee of Practitioners. Virtual meetings will be conducted on an 'as needed' basis (most likely three times per year).

Since 1999, May has been recognized as Military Appreciation Month after former Senator John McCain proposed this during the legislative session. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger first designated April as the "Month of the Military Child," acknowledging the significant role military-connected students play in our communities. In 2011, the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Military Youth and Family Program started the "Purple Up! for Military Kids" to encourage communities to support military children for their strength and sacrifice.

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

The Mount Desert Island Regional School System's (MDIRSS/AOS #91) Filabot Full Recycling initiative is creating new opportunities and ways of engaging in innovative educational practices in environmentally and economically conscious ways that foster interdisciplinary collaboration, improve engagement, increase student motivation, promote the growth in critical thinking skills, and stimulate thinking about ecologically sustainable practices in a high-tech world.

Deb Backman's German 3 class at Cony High School in Augusta is leading the way in educational technology by integrating virtual reality (VR) into their curriculum, thanks to the Maine Department of Education's (DOE) TeachWithTech grant.

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) is thrilled to announce Renita Ward-Downer as the 2024 Curriculum Leader of the Year! MCLA is a state-wide collaborative that focuses on high-quality learning and teaching for all Maine students. MCLA promotes equity and meaningful learning through research, information dissemination, advocacy, networking, and professional learning.

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

