Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute graduates 33 from the Senior Leadership Program

May 24, 2024



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute (FCJEI) announces the graduation of the 26th Senior Leadership Program Class today at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). The 33 graduates represent criminal justice agencies from across the state.



The graduates met for six weeks over a 10-month period and attended classes on topics such as Risk Management, Trust-Based Leadership, and Futures Forecasting as it relates to criminal justice.



The goal of the Senior Leadership Program is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging and changing demands of the future. Class participants studied the trends and events that will challenge criminal justice professionals and the state in the new millennium and examined the leadership skills necessary to create and lead the changes that lie ahead.



In 1990 the Florida Legislature established the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute (FCJEI) to meet the need for an innovative and multifaceted approach to educating and training criminal justice professionals. The FCJEI is housed within the FDLE and is affiliated with the State University System.



Graduates of Class 26



Lieutenant Nelson Andreu, Jr.

Miami-Dade Police Department



Lieutenant Jorge Audino

Miami-Dade Police Department



Shift Commander LaTonya Banks

Consolidated Dispatch Agency



Lieutenant Matthew Bos

Ocala Police Department



Lieutenant Christopher Butler

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office



Captain Chad Cave

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office



Lieutenant John Cheek

Walton County Sheriff’s Office



Captain Matthew Dallarosa

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission



Lieutenant Donald “DJ” Folley

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office



Director Katherine Gomez, PhD.

Florida Department of Juvenile Justice



Lieutenant William Gosch

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office



Lieutenant Donald Green

Lake County Sheriff’s Office



Captain Shawn Hankins

Escambia County Corrections



Lieutenant Jon Hepler

Fernandina Beach Police Department



Lieutenant James Horton

Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Deputy Circuit Administrator Anatrisha Jackson

Florida Department of Corrections



Captain Lenita King

Florida Highway Patrol



Lieutenant Debra Knighton

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office



Lieutenant Domenico Laurenza

Orange County Corrections Department



Lieutenant Patrick McManus

Collier County Sheriff’s Office



Lieutenant Kenneth Miller

St. Petersburg Police Department



Lieutenant James Murphy

Clay County Sheriff’s Office



Lieutenant Marc Musser

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office



Captain Latresha President

Broward Sheriff’s Office



Lieutenant William Reed

Lake County Sheriff’s Office



Captain Chad Rewis

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office



Lieutenant Lester Ricks

Clay County Sheriff’s Office



Lieutenant Felix Rodriguez

Marion County Sheriff’s Office



Assistant Warden William Rummel

Florida Department of Corrections



Captain Harold Schweinsberg

Florida Highway Patrol



Lieutenant Nathan Vore

Clay County Sheriff’s Office



Lieutenant Chasen Yarborough

Florida State University Police Department



Captain James Yetter

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission



