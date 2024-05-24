Submit Release
Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute graduates 33 from the Senior Leadership Program

May 24, 2024
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute (FCJEI) announces the graduation of the 26th Senior Leadership Program Class today at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). The 33 graduates represent criminal justice agencies from across the state.
 
The graduates met for six weeks over a 10-month period and attended classes on topics such as Risk Management, Trust-Based Leadership, and Futures Forecasting as it relates to criminal justice.
 
The goal of the Senior Leadership Program is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging and changing demands of the future. Class participants studied the trends and events that will challenge criminal justice professionals and the state in the new millennium and examined the leadership skills necessary to create and lead the changes that lie ahead.
 
In 1990 the Florida Legislature established the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute (FCJEI) to meet the need for an innovative and multifaceted approach to educating and training criminal justice professionals. The FCJEI is housed within the FDLE and is affiliated with the State University System.
 
Graduates of Class 26
 
Lieutenant Nelson Andreu, Jr.
Miami-Dade Police Department
 
Lieutenant Jorge Audino
Miami-Dade Police Department
 
Shift Commander LaTonya Banks
Consolidated Dispatch Agency
 
Lieutenant Matthew Bos
Ocala Police Department
 
Lieutenant Christopher Butler
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office
 
Captain Chad Cave
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
 
Lieutenant John Cheek
Walton County Sheriff’s Office
 
Captain Matthew Dallarosa
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
 
Lieutenant Donald “DJ” Folley
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
 
Director Katherine Gomez, PhD.
Florida Department of Juvenile Justice
 
Lieutenant William Gosch
Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
 
Lieutenant Donald Green
Lake County Sheriff’s Office
 
Captain Shawn Hankins
Escambia County Corrections
 
Lieutenant Jon Hepler
Fernandina Beach Police Department
 
Lieutenant James Horton
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
 
Deputy Circuit Administrator Anatrisha Jackson
Florida Department of Corrections
 
Captain Lenita King
Florida Highway Patrol
 
Lieutenant Debra Knighton
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
 
Lieutenant Domenico Laurenza
Orange County Corrections Department
 
Lieutenant Patrick McManus
Collier County Sheriff’s Office
 
Lieutenant Kenneth Miller
St. Petersburg Police Department
 
Lieutenant James Murphy
Clay County Sheriff’s Office
 
Lieutenant Marc Musser
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
 
Captain Latresha President
Broward Sheriff’s Office
 
Lieutenant William Reed
Lake County Sheriff’s Office
 
Captain Chad Rewis
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
 
Lieutenant Lester Ricks
Clay County Sheriff’s Office
 
Lieutenant Felix Rodriguez
Marion County Sheriff’s Office
 
Assistant Warden William Rummel
Florida Department of Corrections
 
Captain Harold Schweinsberg
Florida Highway Patrol
 
Lieutenant Nathan Vore
Clay County Sheriff’s Office
 
Lieutenant Chasen Yarborough
Florida State University Police Department
 
Captain James Yetter
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 
 

