Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2024

MACAU, May 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for April 2024 rose by 0.92% year-on-year. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Education (+5.05%), Health (+3.02%) and Clothing & Footwear (+2.54%) saw notable year-on-year growth. In addition, the price indices of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (+1.34%) and Housing & Fuels (+0.52%) increased owing to higher charges for eating out as well as dearer prices of liquefied petroleum gas and electricity. On the other hand, the price indices of Transport (-3.49%) and Communication (-0.07%) dropped. The CPI-A and CPI-B recorded respective increases of 0.88% and 0.98% year-on-year.

In comparison with March, the Composite CPI fell by 0.02% in April. The price indices of Recreation & Culture (-1.32%), Transport (-0.70%) and Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (-0.03%) recorded decreases. Meanwhile, the price indices of Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco (+0.51%), Clothing and Footwear (+0.50%) and Miscellaneous Goods & Services (+0.36%) increased. The CPI-A and CPI-B dropped by 0.02% and 0.03% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended April 2024, the average Composite CPI grew by 1.04% from the previous period, with notable rises in the price indices of Education (+6.59%), Recreation & Culture (+6.47%) and Clothing & Footwear (+4.61%). The average CPI-A and CPI-B rose by 0.88% and 1.25% respectively over the previous period.

The average Composite CPI for the first four months of 2024 climbed by 1.12% year-on-year. The average CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 1.02% and 1.25% respectively.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B relate to about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP12,000-MOP35,999 and MOP36,000-MOP62,999 respectively. The Composite CPI relates to all the above-mentioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 33.75, 27.94 and 7.84.