Teams start training for Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, May 24 - The Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group, and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China will be held at the Galaxy Arena from 28 May (Tuesday) to 2 June (Sunday). The teams that have already arrived in Macao have started training. Meanwhile, Team Japan also arrived in Macao today (24 May).

Teams arrived in Macao for training

The teams that have arrived in Macao have begun pre-competition training in order to improve their condition for the upcoming matches. The Japanese team also arrived in Macao today (24 May), while the other four participating teams, including Italy, the Netherlands, Thailand and France, will arrive in the next few days to prepare for the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, which starts next Tuesday.

Chinese players attended autograph session

Players from the Chinese women’s volleyball team, including Gong Xiangyu, Wu Mengjie, Ni Feifan, Gao Yi, Wang Wenhan and Zhuang Yushan, attended an autograph signing session today and interacted with fans. In addition, the Chinese players also met and share their experience with local youngsters by playing in an exchange game, encouraging them to practice hard in order to become outstanding players.

Tickets on sale

Members of the public can buy tickets via Damai application and mini program, MacauTicket.com, or by telephone, or at Kong Seng outlets in Macao until 7 p.m. on 27 May, or directly at the venue Galaxy Arena during the event period. The tickets are priced between MOP 180 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY), and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets per session. Every person taller than 1.2m in height requires a ticket for admission. Children who are less than 1.2m in height and do not occupy a seat can enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult can only bring along one child.

Ticket discounts available for Macao residents, students and seniors on specific dates

Holders of Macao Resident ID Card can enjoy a 10% discount, and holders of a Macao full-time Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above, or holders of Registration Card for Disability Assessment can enjoy a 20% discount. Discounts are only available for tickets from 28 to 30 May sold at Kong Seng outlets in Macao or at Galaxy Arena during the event period, with each person limited to one discounted ticket per session. The concession is valid while stocks.

Those who wish to watch thrilling matches featuring leading women’s volleyball teams up-close are advised to purchase their tickets as early as possible. For details of the event, please visit the event website at www.macaovnl.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.