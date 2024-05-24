【Tourism + Gastronomy】“International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” will debut in Macao on 14 June

MACAU, May 24 - 【MGTO】“International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” will commence in mid-June

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is organizing the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” (referred to as the “Fest”) as a first-time event in the city. The “International Gastronomy Promenade”, “City of Gastronomy Showcase” and “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” will unfold as three grand highlights of the Fest at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 14 to 23 June for ten days. The initiatives aim to foster concerted development between “tourism + gastronomy”, showcase Macao’s vibrant fascinations as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, radiate the city’s strengths as a platform and reinforce its status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

“Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” is organized by MGTO, co-organized by the Macao University of Tourism and the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau ZAPE, and in collaboration with the six integrated resort enterprises, with the support of many other entities.

MGTO held a press conference to unveil the event program today (24 May). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Coordinator for Culinary Arts Management Programme of Faculty of Innovative Hospitality Management at the Macao University of Tourism, Ng Yen Nee, and President of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau ZAPE, Wu Tat Chong, were present at the occasion together with representatives of the co-organizers, collaborative partners, supporting entities and others.

Foster exchange and innovation as a Creative City of Gastronomy

In her remarks, Senna Fernandes expressed that “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” welcomes representatives from 30 Creative Cities of Gastronomy in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, South and North Americas, the highest number of participating cities over the years. MGTO is dedicated to making this spectacular event of “tourism + gastronomy” into a new platform for the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. This platform will manifest the unique appeal and offerings of Macao as a Creative City of Gastronomy to residents and visitors. Not just that, it will give play to Macao’s strengths as an international exchange platform and leverage gastronomy and creativity to promote preservation, innovation and exchange among Creative Cities of Gastronomy around the world, contributing to the achievement of the goals in the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Event debuts in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR

As 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, MGTO organizes the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” for the first time, gathering delegates from 30 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy, the highest record over the years.

Three major highlights manifest Macao’s glamour and strengths as a platform

The opening ceremony of the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” will take place at 5 p.m. on 15 June. The three grand highlights of the Fest — the “International Gastronomy Promenade”, “City of Gastronomy Showcase” and “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” are set to bring various Cities of Gastronomy together for preservation of gastronomic culture and international exchange. The event will not only bring out Macao’s strengths as a platform but also showcase the diverse gastronomic culture from different creative cities of gastronomy and Macao’s glamour of “tourism + gastronomy” in colorful ways, ready to enrich travelers’ experience.

1. International Gastronomy Promenade

The “International Gastronomy Promenade” will unfold at Roman Amphitheatre Square and Legend Boulevard of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from 14 – 23 June. With its focus on Asian gastronomy, the Promenade will feature 100 food booths. Catering businesses from six Chinese Creative Cities of Gastronomy (Chengdu, Shunde, Macao, Yangzhou, Huai'an and Chaozhou) and three Asian Creative Cities of Gastronomy (Phuket, Thailand; Kuching, Malaysia; Iloilo City, Philippines) will present their signature delights and popular delicacies that speak to the unique food scene of these Asian cities.

About 700 catering seats, a game zone and a seaside bar zone will be set up on site. A variety of performances ranging from Portuguese folk dance, bands and singers’ performances, dance performances, rope skipping to magic shows and the interactive moment of “Meet with MAK MAK” will enliven the air at this extraordinary gastronomic and cultural event. 54 distinctive local catering businesses are chosen to join the Promenade and recreate the city’s vibrant restaurant scene with a palate-tempting breadth of Cantonese, Portuguese, Southeast-Asia, Japanese and Korean cuisines as well as Taiwanese snacks.

2. City of Gastronomy Showcase

Macao once again invites chefs from Creative Cities of Gastronomy from around the world to conduct cooking shows for public audience. Coming from 27 Creative Cities of Gastronomy including Macao, the chefs will come onto the Main Stage at Legend Boulevard of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf during the event. In 62 sessions of culinary showcase, they will share their culinary skills and knowledge. There will be sampling sessions as well. Residents and visitors can get immersed in the unique gastronomic culture and glamour of different cities.

3. International Gastronomy Forum, Macao

MGTO had held the “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” (the “Forum”) in 2016, 2018 and 2019, offering a valuable exchange platform for Macao and other Creative Cities of Gastronomy under the theme of “Power of Gastronomy”, “The Potential of Gastronomy” and “The Possibilities of Gastronomy and Creativity” respectively. The Forum promoted Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

As an inaugural event, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” includes the Forum as one of its major highlights. As the first of its kind held after the pandemic, the “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” is scheduled to take place at the main hall of the Convention and Exhibition Centre of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf on 17 June. Under the theme of “Holistic Gastronomy: Eat well, live well”, delegates from Creative Cities of Gastronomy worldwide, catering industry leaders, delegates from Chinese member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in other fields, as well as representatives of the integrated resort enterprises are invited to the Forum for profound discussions on the concerted development between the fields of gastronomy and wellness. Their sharing of insights on food culture will steer gastronomic development towards a more sustainable future.

Promote Macao’s “tourism + gastronomy” with mainstream media

Besides local promotions, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” also partners with mainstream media including Guangdong Radio and Television and South China Morning Post to spotlight Macao’s diverse dynamic and offerings as a Creative City of Gastronomy, for deeper integration of “tourism + gastronomy” and destination marketing.

Free shuttle bus service

During the Fest (14 – 23 June), free shuttle bus service will run along three routes from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., from Border Gate, Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo, Taipa Central Park and the hotel resorts of the six integrated resort enterprises in Cotai District — MGM Cotai, Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, Studio City, Galaxy Macau, Wynn Palace and The Venetian Macao, to the event venue. Residents and visitors can conveniently arrive at the Fest for the lively vibes.

For the latest information and fascinating program, please visit the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2024.