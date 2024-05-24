AVer TR300 Series Pro AV Cameras Obtain the NDI Certification

AVer TR300 Series Obtain NDI Certification

Aver Europe announces the TR315N and TR335N, 4K PTZ Cameras with world-class video quality and AI features have obtained the NDI HX3 Certification.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, announces the TR315N and TR335N, two first-rate 4K PTZ Cameras with world-class video quality and AI features have obtained the NDI HX3 Certification. The TR315N and TR335N revolutionise the Pro AV landscape by delivering low latency, minimised bandwidth usage, while maintaining high visual standards without the need for extensive hardware upgrades.

The TR315N and TR335N are distinguished 4K PTZ Cameras, delivering exceptional video clarity and cutting-edge AI functionality. The 12X optical zoom in the TR315N ensures premium video feeds with highly reduced latency, thanks to its superior 4K 60fps resolution and NDI HX3’s greater compression efficiency. It's the perfect choice for broadcasting, streaming, and recording applications, providing AI tracking features that help follow the presenter in unparalleled video quality. Meanwhile, the TR335N takes it even further with its impressive 30X optical zoom capability, excelling in capturing high-definition, dynamic video content across diverse environments, particularly in extra-large venues.

'The TR315N and TR335N's NDI HX3 Certification marks a significant achievement in our mission to provide top-tier Pro AV solutions to European markets. With their exceptional video quality and AI features, these cameras empower professionals to deliver captivating content effortlessly.' - noted Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe, added: 'The TR315N and TR335N redefine what's possible in the Pro AV landscape, offering unparalleled video clarity and advanced AI functionality. Their NDI HX3 Certification further enhances their value, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance for our European customers.'

"We welcome the TR315N and TR335N to the NDI HX3 certified lineup,” says Andrew Vasquez, NDI Head of Customer Support. “The addition of these great cameras further expands users' choices in the professional AV space, ensuring access to top-tier auto tracking technology for their streaming and broadcasting needs. Utilizing advanced AI technology and seamless NDI integration, AVer AI Auto Tracking PTZ Cameras redefine the Pro AV domain with its unmatched performance. NDI HX3 prioritizes both quality and efficiency without compromise, establishing a new benchmark for visual storytelling excellence."

For more information on AVer Pro AV cameras, please see https://www.avereurope.com/solution/pro-av

For more information on NDI HX3, please see https://ndi.video/faq/what-is-the-ndi-certification-program

About NDI

NDI is the most exciting tech company in the video industry. As a growing ecosystem of manufacturers and businesses from broadcast, pro AV, and beyond adopt this high-efficiency, plug-and-play connectivity technology, NDI is unlocking a universe of interoperable video devices capable of seamlessly sending and receiving high-quality video in real time over standard internet networks. Discover more at ndi.tv.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.