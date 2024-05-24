Submit Release
KCCA and TCG Fuel Growth for Blockchain Companies through Partnership

MOU between KCCA & TCG

MOU between Korea CreataChain Association & Terra Consulting Group

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korean CreataChain Association (KCCA) and Terra Consulting Group (TCG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for strategic collaboration.

This partnership is an opportunity to provide new impetus for the development and growth of web3 projects on CreataChain, and it is expected to bring enhanced services to central government, public organizations, and private enterprises, making a positive difference in the development of the industry and helping them build successful businesses.

With its long-standing experience in the Korean government and outstanding leadership in growing Korean public enterprises and institutions, TCG has worked with a wide range of partners across the central government, public institutions, and private companies, including strategy formulation, executive teams, and ESG management.

KCCA, the driving force behind the CreataChain, a blockchain network with scalability, interoperability, usability, and reliability, aims to contribute to the revitalization of the web3 ecosystem by collaborating with the blockchain communities and companies around the world and supporting project development.

This partnership is expected to enhance the synergy within CreataChain's support and ecosystem for blockchain projects undertaken by central and local governments, public corporations, and private enterprises benefitting from TCG's advisory prowess.

