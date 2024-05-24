Kathleen Panning of Retired With Purpose to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LEESVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Kathleen Panning is a woman of faith who has always found a purpose in serving others. She has both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in divinity supplemented by various professional certifications.

Throughout forty years she has led congregations, appeared at more than 200 funerals, been the chaplain at several hospitals, and spoken to people both individually and in groups. She brought worship to the media and masses long before COVID changed things. One major goal was always to help other women of faith maintain a meaningful and inspiring ministry. Her most recent venture came when she reached retirement age but felt she still had missions to achieve. Thus, her coaching practice is named Retired With Purpose.

“To me, ministry and coaching go hand-in-hand. I am always helping people infuse their lives and work with a sense of purpose and gratitude. I support those who have a firm life vision to maintain their enthusiasm and reach their goals. Sometimes they are highly spiritual or have a faith background, but not always.”

You can imagine that as a pastor, Kathleen is a gifted and inspirational speaker. She recently gave a presentation at an international leadership conference. It is called: Leadership: You Can’t Play on the Teeter-Totter Alone and emphasizes how a more balanced life requires gratitude and input from others. It takes a lot of cooperation and some maneuvering. And it is important to realize that mentors need mentoring too. The old adage about giving and receiving can become stressful when we give so much, especially faith circles.

Kathleen works with women leaders, and on her Linked In Page it states Women of Faith in Leadership. That means not just a Christian, but anyone who embraces the concept of a higher power and finding inner peace through worship. Kathleen meets with such leaders in many ways, both face-to-face and through media, and has been doing podcasts with the name The Tilted Halo (an obvious reference to those who are spiritual and do benevolent work yet are never perfect.) The name has become her brand, and she is working on a book with the same title. The podcasts are accessible through major channels like Spotify and Buzzfeed and also on her own YouTube channel.

In the videos and also her upcoming Close Up Radio show appearance, Kathleen will relate the story of how she nearly quit the ministry less than 12 years into her career. After reading a book about how gratitude is a shortcut to happiness, everything changed, and she went on to have many years of success that included mentoring seminary students and hosting her own weekly radio show (Aflame Ministry).

Clearly Kathleen is anything but quiet or truly retired. She is, as the business name says, Retired With Purpose and it is an exciting purpose to learn about. This is her third appearance on our radio show, and we are most excited to welcome her back again.

Close Up Radio will feature Pastor Kathleen A Panning of Retired with Purpose in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, May 28th at 12:00 noon (EDT)

Listen to the Show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Kathleen visit her website: www.kathleenapanning.com