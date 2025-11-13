Dedicated Language Educator Irina Prokofyeva Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irina Prokofyeva, a dedicated language educator and seasoned business operations professional, shares over three decades of accomplishments bridging cultures and industries. Originally from Ukraine, Irina’s unique journey has taken her from teaching English to civil engineers in Kharkiv to helping shape the technical operations of world-famous jewelry companies in New York City.

A Foundation Rooted in Family and Education

Irina credits her formative years in Ukraine for setting her on a path of lifelong curiosity and achievement. Raised largely by her grandmother, Nina, in a small town, Irina was immersed in a home full of wisdom, kindness, and encouragement. “She influenced me so much—she was very wise and active, always helping others and making sure I had the best start in life,” Irina shares. Her grandmother’s belief in the value of education led her to begin English lessons at the age of four, igniting a passion for languages and learning that would shape Irina’s future.

Irina went on to graduate from the university foreign languages department, marry, and start a family. Although she was content with her life and career in Ukraine, her husband’s desire for a new beginning abroad brought the family to the United States when Irina was 29. “I personally didn’t want to leave, but I came as a member of the family. My life was already good there, but I adjusted,” she recalls.

Blending Two Worlds: Language Education in the U.S.

Upon arriving in New York, Irina quickly discovered that her language skills were in high demand. “My students in Ukraine used to ask why I didn’t go to the U.S. I thought, ‘Who would I teach English to?’ But as it turned out, there were so many people here who really needed to learn English,” she laughs.

Irina began her U.S. career as a data entry operator before accepting a teaching position at an adult education center. There, she worked with newcomers from all over the world, including a memorable group of 29 recent arrivals from the Dominican Republic. “In two months, one of them was able to have a job interview in English, on her own. We all celebrated her success,” Irina reminisces. Through her teaching, Irina has helped countless immigrants gain language and basic computer skills, along with the confidence needed to integrate and thrive in their new communities.

Building a Career in Technical Operations and Product Development

When funding cuts ended some of the educational programs Irina supported, she pivoted to technology. After completing programming courses, she attended a job fair and was hired by Tiffany & Company, marking the start of a 22-year chapter with the iconic jeweler. At Tiffany, Irina worked in product data management, inventory control, and, notably, as a Development Asset Librarian—organizing, cataloging, and archiving the company’s design artwork. “I was the only one in the company processing the design artwork. I had to organize everything so I could retrieve any item in minutes,” she explains.

A Lifelong Learner and Polyglot

Irina’s enthusiasm for learning has never waned. She continues to read widely and explore new fields, from politics to natural health remedies—an interest deepened while caring for her mother. Her background in a medical family and practical experience as a licensed home health aide during her mother’s illness exemplifies her commitment to supporting others through knowledge and care.

Sharing the Gift of Language and Culture

Beyond her work in business and technology, Irina’s passion for languages extends to teaching and the arts. She has taught Russian in several language schools and as an adjunct at Baruch College, worked as a medical interpreter, and even contributed her voice to educational language recordings. “I love recording. It’s one of my favorite jobs—for the soul, as I say,” Irina notes. She encourages anyone learning a new language to “use every available resource: listen, read, and watch shows or sitcoms to understand the language in real-life situations.”

After more than 31 years in the U.S., Irina feels immense gratitude for the many opportunities for personal growth, support, and friendship she has found along the way. “My coworkers tell me, ‘We are glad you came,’ which means so much to me,” she says. Her story stands as an example of how dedication, open-mindedness, and the love of learning can lead to a fulfilling and diverse career.

Close Up Radio recently featured Irina Prokofyeva in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday November 7th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-dedicated-language-educator/id1785721253?i=1000735994578

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-dedicated-language-305875907/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2ygNvK3rbaR9ZafTHvW6Ve

For more information about Irina Prokofyeva, please visit https://whoswhoofprofessionalwomen.com/irina-prokofyeva/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.