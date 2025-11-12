Coach and Consultant Catherine Oleksiw of Measured Transitions Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Catherine A. Oleksiw, Ph.D., PCC, founder of Measured Transitions, shares her unique insights into the hurdles faced professionals navigating major career changes. Drawing from her decades-long career across academia, government, and global consulting, Dr. Oleksiw offers a candid perspective on success, resilience, and the value of recognizing and sharing individual gifts.

Dr. Oleksiw’s career reflects a series of intentional pivots driven by both opportunity and a commitment to personal growth. With roles in government and leading project teams for an international organization, Catherine has consistently chosen paths that align with her values and desire to make a difference. “I tell people I have a very nonlinear career. If I had to do it again, I would do it the same way,” she remarks.

This willingness to embrace change, even when it means disrupting short-term comfort, is something Dr. Oleksiw encourages everyone to consider. “You’ve got to let go and manage the feeling of taking a risk. It’s about asking yourself, ‘How far do I want to stretch here?’—metaphorically and practically.”

Throughout her consulting and coaching practice, Dr. Oleksiw has observed the deep psychological roots of resistance to change, whether in individuals or organizations. As she notes, “People are safest in areas where nothing is unknown. That’s just survival—our brain’s natural response.” However, her experience facilitating organizational change has shown that honoring people’s feelings and meeting them where they are is essential for progress. By using focus groups, one-on-one interviews, and transparent communication, she helps teams move beyond resistance, addressing not only technical challenges but the cultural and emotional aspects that determine success.

Central to Dr. Oleksiw’s philosophy is the concept of recognizing and sharing one’s unique gifts. She often speaks about “ministries with a little M,” referring to the everyday ways people can use their talents to benefit those around them. “If you have a gift, you’re meant to share it. When you do things from your soul, it re-stabilizes and can recenter you. That’s one of my ministries—helping people see that they have gifts and reminding them to share them,” she says.

Dr. Oleksiw’s approach is both practical and profoundly human. Her work in evaluation, organizational development, and coaching is grounded in the belief that measurement must consider both output and experience. Her ability to navigate sensitive group dynamics and foster honest conversations has made her a trusted advisor to leaders and teams facing challenges.

A lifelong collector of quotes and an advocate for reflection, Dr. Oleksiw frequently uses inspirational sayings to motivate herself and those she coaches. “Never give up on something that you can’t go a day without thinking about,” she shares, drawing from Winston Churchill and other sources whose wisdom have shaped her journey.

As Dr. Oleksiw continues to support clients through Measured Transitions; her legacy is one of courage, adaptability, and the enduring importance of finding—and sharing—what truly matters. “We all have gifts. Part of our purpose is to contribute them to the greater good. That’s what brings joy, growth, and resilience, both in personal lives and across organizations.”

