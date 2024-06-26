"Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024" Held at Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori"

TM & © TOHO CO.,LTD. TOSENKYO challenge YUMIYA challenge ▲"Nijigen no Mori"-exclusive Godzilla backpack

Godzilla fans and newcomers alike can experience the world of Godzilla and Japanese culture at "Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024" from May 25th - July 21st.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Godzilla Interception Operation" attraction at anime park "Nijigen no Mori" is holding the "Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024" event from Saturday, May 25th, where Godzilla enthusiasts from all over the world can gather to experience the world of Godzilla and Japanese culture. The event is being held for a limited time until Sunday, July 21st. During the event period, two games will be held for customers who have purchased the "Special Set Ticket". In addition to the "YUMIYA challenge", which recreates the story of "Godzilla Interception Operation", visitors can also participate in the "TOSENKYO challenge", based on a traditional Japanese game played with fans. Event participants can receive "Nijigen no Mori"-exclusive Japanese-patterned Godzilla goods as a gift based on game results.

■Overview: "Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024"

Event Period: May 25th (Sat) - July 21st (Sun)

Contents: During the event period, two challenges will be available for customers who have purchased the "Special Set Ticket". Prizes are rewarded based on results of the games.

[Ticket Content]

Normal Set Ticket + "AR x Real Mystery Solving Game" + Godzilla Backpack + Unlimited Zipline Ride

[Challenge Information]

1. "YUMIYA Challenge": Recreating the backstory of "Godzilla Interception Operation", participants attempt to hit targets with an bow and arrow.

2. "TOSENKYO Challenge": Based on a traditional Japanese game in which participants throw a fan at a target.

[Price] (all prices tax incl.)

Adult Ticket (middle school or above): 11,800 yen

Child Ticket: (elementary school or below; over 120cm, 25kg): 10,200 yen

Kids Ticket: (elementary school or below; under 120cm, 25kg): 9,700 yen

Bonus: Limited Edition "Godzilla Backpack"

URL：https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

■Reference: "Godzilla Interception Operation" Overview

"Godzilla Interception Operation" is a unique attraction centered around a 120-meter-long Godzilla, the world’s largest, which has risen from the sea onto Awaji Island. This one-of-a-kind attraction lets you feel the true awesome power of the world-famous monster. Participants join the National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take part in highly detailed research missions that see them infiltrating Godzilla’s body via zipline and eliminating dispersing Godzilla cells in a shooting game. Visitors can also purchase original NIGOD goods and enjoy dishes specially designed with the theme of “Godzilla Interception Operation”.

For a limited time at "Mori no Terrace" a hideaway restaurant in the forest of "Nijigen no Mori" within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, an event is being held January 26th (Fri) to June 30th (Sun) in which "Godzilla Interception Operation" and "Godzilla Minus One" collaboration food is available.

■Reference: GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135° Godzilla Collaboration Room "Monster Land"

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of Godzilla, a Godzilla collaboration room featuring monsters that have appeared in past "Godzilla" movies is now located at luxury glamping site "GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°". The villa features tapestries and interior decorations adorned with Godzilla and other popular monsters over the generations, including a massive Godzilla that can be viewed through the window. Guests can participate in a "special mission" to find all the monsters hidden within the room.

URL: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/room/3416/