Authena Wins The Prestigious LVMH Innovation Award 2024 for Operations Excellence

The LVMH Innovation Award in Operations Excellence is a validation of our solutions. We are proud to support several LVMH Maisons, including Hennessy, in achieving greater transparency in operations.”
— Matteo Panzavolta, CEO and founder of Authena
ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authena's innovative IoT and real-time data-driven technologies have set new benchmarks in operational excellence, providing unparalleled supply chain visibility and enhancing sustainability practices. This award highlights Authena’s commitment to advancing the standards of product traceability and authenticity, crucial elements in today's global market.

The LVMH Innovation Award has become a leading accolade for international startups aiming to influence the luxury sector, demonstrated by the exceptionally high number of applications received. This year, over 1,545 startups from 89 countries applied.

Following a rigorous pre-selection process, Authena is one of the eighteen startups presenting promising solutions for the future of the luxury goods industry and was selected to exhibit at Vivatech under the LVMH Booth.

Authena’s recognition this year it’s an acknowledgment of its pivotal role in driving digital transformation and operational advancements within the luxury sector.

For more information on Authena and its innovative blockchain-based solutions, visit https://authena.io/

LVMH Innovation Award - AUTHENA @VivaTechnology 2024

Authena, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is setting new standards in the fields of authenticity and traceability through its advanced Authenticity and Traceability as a Service platform. Authena is at the forefront of this transformation, integrating important technologies like IoT sensors, AI, and blockchain into the heart of supply chain management to ensure the protection of both physical and digital products and assets. The company collaborates with industry leaders and several LVMH Maisons, including Hennessy, to enhance supply chain visibility and integrity. Authena’s technology combines eco-friendly IoT devices with AI analytics to provide real-time tracking and ambient condition monitoring down to the single-unit level, offering unprecedented actionable insights for operational excellence. The core value of Authena’s solution lies in its ability to eliminate supply chain blind spots, which are common causes of counterfeiting and product diversion. This ensures that the highest quality standards are maintained from the sourcing of raw materials to delivery to consumers. Authena has received multiple awards for its innovative solutions, including the LVMH Innovation Award 2024 for Operations Excellence.

