Authena Wins The Prestigious LVMH Innovation Award 2024 for Operations Excellence
Authena Triumphs at the LVMH Innovation Award 2024, Setting New Standards in Supply Chain Efficiency.
The LVMH Innovation Award in Operations Excellence is a validation of our solutions. We are proud to support several LVMH Maisons, including Hennessy, in achieving greater transparency in operations.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authena's innovative IoT and real-time data-driven technologies have set new benchmarks in operational excellence, providing unparalleled supply chain visibility and enhancing sustainability practices. This award highlights Authena’s commitment to advancing the standards of product traceability and authenticity, crucial elements in today's global market.
— Matteo Panzavolta, CEO and founder of Authena
The LVMH Innovation Award has become a leading accolade for international startups aiming to influence the luxury sector, demonstrated by the exceptionally high number of applications received. This year, over 1,545 startups from 89 countries applied.
Following a rigorous pre-selection process, Authena is one of the eighteen startups presenting promising solutions for the future of the luxury goods industry and was selected to exhibit at Vivatech under the LVMH Booth.
Authena’s recognition this year it’s an acknowledgment of its pivotal role in driving digital transformation and operational advancements within the luxury sector.
