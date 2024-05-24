Authena Wins The Prestigious LVMH Innovation Award 2024 for Operations Excellence

About

Authena, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is setting new standards in the fields of authenticity and traceability through its advanced Authenticity and Traceability as a Service platform. Authena is at the forefront of this transformation, integrating important technologies like IoT sensors, AI, and blockchain into the heart of supply chain management to ensure the protection of both physical and digital products and assets. The company collaborates with industry leaders and several LVMH Maisons, including Hennessy, to enhance supply chain visibility and integrity. Authena’s technology combines eco-friendly IoT devices with AI analytics to provide real-time tracking and ambient condition monitoring down to the single-unit level, offering unprecedented actionable insights for operational excellence. The core value of Authena’s solution lies in its ability to eliminate supply chain blind spots, which are common causes of counterfeiting and product diversion. This ensures that the highest quality standards are maintained from the sourcing of raw materials to delivery to consumers. Authena has received multiple awards for its innovative solutions, including the LVMH Innovation Award 2024 for Operations Excellence.

