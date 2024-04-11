Authena finalist of the 2024 LVMH Innovation Award in the "Operations Excellence" category
Authena named LVMH Award finalist, transforming supply chains with IoT and real-time data-driven visibility. A leap to new operational excellence heights
With LVMH Innovation Award recognition, Authena’s mission to redefine supply chain integrity is validated. Our eco-friendly IoT devices data is setting new standards in sustainability and efficiency.”ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to share that Authena has been named a finalist in the LVMH Innovation Award.
— Matteo Panzavolta, Authena CEO
This recognition serves as a powerful affirmation of our dedication to transforming the supply chain landscape through unparalleled transparency and operational excellence. Selected from a competitive pool of more than 1500 candidates worldwide, Authena is honored to be among the top 3 finalists of the "Operations Excellence" category.
The LVMH Innovation Award annually celebrates the brightest in innovation, showcasing startups from across the globe that bring forward creativity, invention, and a strong entrepreneurial ethos. Being shortlisted as one of the top three finalists in our category is not only an honor, but also underscores our commitment to pushing the technological envelope in the Industry 4.0 space.
Authena proudly collaborates with ETH and ZHAW universities and is honored to be part of the Innosuisse scale-up program, further cementing our dedication to fostering cutting-edge research and development within our industry.
This esteemed nomination opens up the exclusive opportunity for Authena to join the prestigious LVMH business accelerator program and will secure our presence at the LVMH Booth during VivaTechnology, scheduled from May 22 to 25 in Paris. This will be a unique opportunity to present how our solutions offer brands a never-before-seen level of real-time visibility and control, right down to the individual unit, promoting a greener, more streamlined supply chain. The journey towards announcing the winners will culminate in a special ceremony at VivaTech on May 24th. We are looking forward to starting this exciting venture with LVMH, driving towards a vision where the supply chain is not just transparent but also sustainable.
Join us for a glimpse into the future of supply chain innovation at VivaTech 2024:
May 22nd to 25th,
LVMH booth,
Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center,
Paris, France
Experience how Authena is not just envisioning a better world but actively creating it.
Onward to innovation,
The Authena Team.
