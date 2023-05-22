Authena Selected to Join Prestigious NEOM Oxagon x McLaren Scale Up Accelerator Program
Authena, a global leader in product traceability solutions, joins an elite group in the Oxagon x McLaren Scale Up Accelerator Program.
Embracing the NEOM Oxagon x McLaren Scale Up Program, we at Authena are pioneering an audacious vision of reshaping global supply chain logistics. Stay tuned as we venture into the future!”ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Authena, a front-runner in the world of traceability solutions, is delighted to announce its induction into the esteemed Oxagon x McLaren Scale Up Accelerator Program, in collaboration with NEOM. Authena has secured a coveted spot alongside just six other global enterprises, reinforcing its status as a key player in product authentication and traceability.
— Matteo Panzavolta, CEO of Authena
The Oxagon x McLaren Scale Up Accelerator Program, renowned for its rigorous selection process, promises to shower Authena with an extraordinary level of mentorship, support, and resources, bolstering its growth and fostering alignment with the progressive NEOM vision. This partnership is an emblematic turning point in Authena's journey, sparking opportunities for pioneering innovation, strategic alliances, and a wealth of industry knowledge.
Expressing his enthusiasm about this selection, Matteo Panzavolta, CEO of Authena, said, "Our inclusion in the Oxagon x McLaren Scale Up Accelerator Program as one of the seven global companies is a recognition of our unwavering commitment to reshaping product traceability. We eagerly look forward to synergizing with these forward-thinking enterprises and harnessing this unmatched opportunity to drive our mission further."
In this journey, Authena will collaborate with a diverse and innovative scale-up companies from across the globe, including Realtime Robotics, Inc. (USA), Aitonomi AG (TeleRetail) (DE), Neubility (KR), Unbox Robotics (IN), Myrmidon Laboratories Pte Ltd (MyrLabs) (SG), and LYRO Robotics (NZ). This ensemble represents the cutting-edge future of robotics, automation, and traceability solutions worldwide.
About Oxagon x McLaren
The Oxagon x McLaren Scale Up Accelerator, in association with NEOM, is an innovative venture that cultivates the growth and development of technologies and industries of the future. By partnering with world-class entities like McLaren, Oxagon x McLaren fosters a unique ecosystem that supports and propels trailblazing companies to attain new milestones in their respective fields.
For more information about Oxagon x McLaren, please visit https://www.neom.com/en-us/regions/oxagon/accelerator/mclarenaccelerator
About Authena
Authena is an industry pioneer in traceability, offering top-tier solutions for product security, tracking, and authentication across a range of sectors. By marrying cutting-edge technology with a customer-first approach, Authena helps businesses safeguard their brand reputation, heighten consumer trust, and streamline supply chain operations.
For more information about Authena and their groundbreaking achievements, please visit https://authena.io/
