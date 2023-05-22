Authena Selected to Join Prestigious NEOM Oxagon x McLaren Scale Up Accelerator Program

About

Authena, a Swiss company founded in 2018, is changing the way we approach authenticity and traceability through their advanced Authenticity and Traceability as a Service platform. Authena's technology leverages the power of blockchain and proprietary IoT devices to protect the authenticity of both physical and digital products and assets, including NFTs. With products already deployed in more than 75 countries, Authena's solutions are cross-vertical and applicable to industries such as Pharma, Luxury, Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Sport. The company's core team is based in Switzerland, with team members located in Argentina, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, US, and UK. Authena's products include the Authena SHIELD, which provides end-to-end authenticity solutions, the Authena L1VE, which is a game changer in product diversion protection with miniaturized, autonomous product identifiers that work globally as Plug & Play, and the Authena M3TA, which provides the most secure phygital products in the market. The company's success has not gone unnoticed, as they have won multiple awards, including the 2023 Glomo Award for Best Mobile Innovation for Web3 category, 2020 Luxury Innovation Award, TechCrunch TopPick, MWC 4YFN Finalist in 2022, MassChallenge Israel 2019, and the TOP100 Most innovative Swiss startups Public Voting Award in both 2020 and 2021. Authena's mission is to make the world a more connected, transparent, and authentic place by enabling instantaneous verifiable trust across entire value chains and across physical products and metaverse. Through their innovative solutions, Authena is supporting brands in the fight against counterfeiting and diversion, ultimately protecting the integrity of their products and the trust of their customers.

