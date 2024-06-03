James Lange, Author/Attorney/CPA, to Host Summit for Parents of Children with Disabilities on Life-Changing Benefits

James "Jim" Lange Deborah L. McFadden Julieanne E. Steinbacher

This three-day virtual summit features expert insights and valuable recommendations to unlock essential benefits for parents of children with disabilities.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Lange, best-selling author, CPA, and attorney, is set to present a life-changing three-day virtual summit to provide parents with multiple strategies for navigating the often complicated process of obtaining life-altering benefits for their child with a disability. This explosive, free summit will occur over Zoom on June 18, 19, and 20, 2024. To reserve a virtual seat for the FINANCIAL AND LIFE PLANNING SUMMIT FOR PARENTS OF A CHILD WITH A DISABILITY, please register at https://DisabledChildPlanning.com/JuneSummit

The featured speakers are the three co-authors of the best-selling book, "Retire Secure for Parents of a Child with a Disability." Each will explain and detail the most effective strategies within their areas of expertise, from financial to legal. Their information will help parents access available benefits, implement long-term financial plans, and understand the need for specific legal documents. Other speakers will address issues relating to the social and emotional well-being of their child's long-term care, including independent housing options, enhancing family lifestyles, and reducing anxiety and stress. Resources that can be accessed after the summit will also be available.

The long-term financial planning segment focuses on a three-part strategy:

1. Obtain Social Security Disability Income (SSI/SSDI) for the child after they turn 18, unlocking significant benefits.

2. Fine-tune estate planning, including a special needs trust, to safeguard benefits and provide financial support.

3. Implement a long-term Roth IRA conversion plan for optimal tax strategies.

Attendees will learn about securing the child's Eligible Designated Beneficiary (EDB) status, navigating the ABLE Act, and optimizing estate planning strategies. James Lange's presentations offer comprehensive insights.

Featured Speakers:

James Lange, a CPA/Attorney,

Topic: Strategic Roth IRA Conversions for Your Family’s Financial Security and Much More

James Lange, a CPA/Attorney and parent of an adult child with a disability, will explain the significance of a long-term Roth IRA conversion strategy. His sessions cover:

- Proven approaches to Roth IRA conversions.

- Efficient transfer of retirement plan funds to a Roth IRA.

- Special strategies for grandparents.

- Planning for inherited retirement plans.

- Establishing ABLE accounts.

- Estate planning strategies.

- Flexible trust options.

Deborah L. McFadden, Former US Commissioner of Disabilities

Topic: Critical Steps to Get Your Child Approved for SSI/SSDI in order to Receive Cash Benefits, Tuition, Medical, and Other Benefits

Deborah McFadden, former U.S. Commissioner of Disabilities, explains the life-changing impact of SSI/SSDI approval and the steps to get it. Her session covers eligibility criteria, funding options, and more.

Julieanne E. Steinbacher, Attorney, CELA

Topic: Trust & Estate Planning for Families with a Special Needs Child

Julieanne Steinbacher, a special needs planning lawyer, will share her expertise in drafting wills and trusts. Her session covers essential legal documents, trustee selection, and recent legal changes.

The summit boasts diverse speakers, each bringing expertise and well-researched advice to the table. Among them is celebrity speaker Tatyana McFadden, a Paralympic Champion whose journey from an orphanage to winning Paralympic gold epitomizes resilience and determination. Additionally, Kimberly Tissot, President and CEO of Able South Carolina, delves into empowering individuals with disabilities through independent living philosophies. Ashley Kim Weiss, Executive Director of Together for Choice, advocates for diverse housing options for individuals with disabilities, offering practical recommendations. These are just a few examples of the insightful speakers featured at the summit.

Additional speakers at the summit:

Jill Silvester

Program Specialist, My Autism Connection, Inc.

Presentation: Preparing for the Responsibilities of Adulthood and Recommendations for Parents of Children on the Autism Spectrum

Jill Silvester will discuss the importance of guardian advocacy and guardianship, addressing medical, educational, and financial concerns to ensure a smooth transition into adulthood. Drawing from over 35 years of experience in special education and behavioral psychology, Jill will provide essential strategies for legal guardianship and managing life's complexities. Her unique perspective as both a professional and a parent of an autistic child underscores her dedication to supporting others.

Tara Bonner

Chief Neuroeducation Officer, Arrowsmith

Presentation: Overcoming Learning Disabilities through Neuroplasticity and Brain Change

With her extensive background in psychology and education, Tara Bonner will share transformative insights on cognitive programming and its impact on children with learning difficulties. With 15 years at Arrowsmith, Tara's presentation will highlight how neuroplasticity can elevate learning experiences and outcomes.

Emily Brady LCSW and Angela Sweeten

Family Programs, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Presentation: Extending Support, Resources, and Compassion to Caregivers of Children with Mental Health Conditions

This session will address the societal impact of mental health conditions, caregiver burnout, and the importance of self-care. Emily Brady and Angela Sweeten will provide an overview of available resources and support for caregivers, drawing from their extensive experience in social work and education.

Isabel Robben

Special Ed. Transition Coordinator, Colorado Springs Schools D11

Presentation: Post-Secondary High School Transition Support and Services

Isabel Robben will offer insights into the special education process for post-high school transitions. She will guide parents on supporting their students in achieving independence, vocational goals, and educational aspirations, leveraging her experience and advocacy work.

MaryAnne Cooper

Program Director, Dungarvin, LLC

Presentation: Support Services and Family Options: Home-based and In-home Services, Foster Care, Day Programs, and Other Assistance Opportunities for Families

MaryAnne Cooper will discuss various supports available for families with children who have disabilities, including day services, supported employment, and home-based services. Her social work and long-standing advocacy expertise will provide attendees with essential information and resources.

Cathy Cimino

CWDP, Pikes Peak Workforce Center

Presentation: Employment Opportunities and Resources for Families

Cathy Cimino will present on the extensive services offered by Workforce Centers, focusing on job search assistance, occupational skills training, and post-secondary preparation. With over 20 years of experience, Cathy will share valuable resources to help individuals and families achieve their employment goals.

