Celebrating One Year as ‘America’s Economist,' Dr. Mark Skousen Speaks Out Against Trump's Trade War

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Skousen, renowned economist, financial expert, and bestselling author, proudly celebrated the first-year anniversary of being crowned "America's Economist" by issuing a statement about President Trump's speech before Congress last night.

"The new president has brought back a lot of common sense to our nation in terms of a return to traditional values and national defense, and his crusade against wasteful deficit spending, over-regulation and high taxes. But I take issue with his doubly-down on his protectionist trade war."

Professor Skousen noted that a trade war has already begun in response to his unilateral taxes on Canadian, Mexican and Chinese imports. Canada and China have imposed tariffs on US exports, and Mexico and Europe are expected to follow suit soon.

"President Trump is wrong when he says that protectionist measures will make America rich again," stated Dr. Skousen. "Economists have known for some time that a tax on imports inevitably causes exports to decline by an equal amount, and actually reduces economic growth. The last time Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum in 2018, the US steel industry gained 1,000 jobs, but lost 75,000 jobs in other industries due to higher priced steel and aluminum inputs."

Skousen is especially worried about the imposition of “reciprocal” tariffs, which Trump plans to impose on April 2. "It’s a bureaucratic nightmare," Skousen noted. "According to the Economist, imposing a tariff-for-tariff on each imported good would produce 2.3 million individual tariffs among the 180 trading partners! Talk about insanity."

Skousen predicted, "I would not be surprised if we end up in a recession and a bear market on Wall Street."

On the positive side, Skousen applauds major corporations who have announced plans to move their business into the US in response to the tariffs, but Skousen adds, "Trump could get the same result simply by cutting the corporate tax rate inside the US from 21% to 15%, which he already favors."

Skousen proudly celebrates the one-year anniversary of being crowned "America's Economist." The prestigious title was awarded to him at the Las Vegas MoneyShow by Kim Githler, President of the MoneyShow, in recognition of his unparalleled contributions to financial education and economic freedom.

At the award presentation, Githler praised Skousen’s impact on the financial world, stating, "I've known Mark Skousen and his wife Jo Ann since the MoneyShow got started 40 years ago. Mark has been our most popular speaker and a forceful advocate of economic freedom and financial education today. I recommend his newsletter, Forecasts & Strategies, full of sound advice and economic wisdom. His book 'The Maxims of Wall Street' is my favorite financial book. Every quote is a lesson in finance."

Skousen has significantly contributed to economics, investment strategy, and financial literacy with a distinguished career spanning decades. He is the editor-in-chief of Forecasts & Strategies, one of the industry's most respected investment newsletters, and the author of numerous acclaimed books, including The Maxims of Wall Street and The Making of Modern Economics.

Skousen is also the founder of FreedomFest, the world’s largest gathering of free minds, where he continues to promote sound economic principles and individual liberty. His influence extends beyond publications and conferences; his insights have guided thousands of investors toward financial success and a deeper understanding of the global economy. Skousen holds the Doti-Spogli Endowed Chair of Free Enterprise at Chapman University and continues to provide cutting-edge financial analysis that helps investors navigate today’s volatile markets.

Reflecting on the past year, Skousen expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "It is an honor to be named 'America's Economist' and to continue my mission of educating and empowering people with financial wisdom. Economic freedom and smart investing are more important than ever, and I remain dedicated to helping individuals navigate today’s financial landscape."

As he marks this milestone, Skousen remains a leading voice in the economic community, inspiring seasoned investors and newcomers. His continued presence at the MoneyShow and other major financial events reinforces his commitment to advancing financial education and economic liberty.

