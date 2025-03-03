Lydia M. Hawke, Weaves an Unforgettable Thriller With Her Latest Novel, “A Web of Obsidian” - OUT NOW

Lydia M. Hawke

A Web of Obsidian weaves a compelling tale for all readers, proving that some stories only get better with age.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydia M. Hawke, best-selling author of the sensational, award-winning paranormal women’s fiction novel "Becoming Crone," returns with her latest thriller, "A Web of Obsidian." This gripping, page-turning tale proves that age is no barrier to justice. It is set to leave readers breathless, featuring an unforgettable protagonist with both wisdom and deadly skill.

To grab a copy of this heroic tale, click here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0D2SGJQZJ?tag=

"I realized there were so few older leading characters in fiction, especially for 'Late-Boomers,' a huge, untapped market of readers hungry for protagonists they can relate to. I was determined to change that. Now, [sixteen amazing books later], I’m incredibly proud to introduce 'A Web of Obsidian,' a story that proves resilience, wisdom, and strength are as timeless as the characters and as powerful and resilient as the readers who love them,” says Hawke.

"A Web of Obsidian" tells the story of Monica Barrett, a sixty-nine-year-old former nun with two black belts who swears like a sailor and has mastered discipline, street smarts, and the art of combat. Monica has never backed down from a fight. But when a terrified woman appears on her doorstep with a ruthless attacker in pursuit, Monica is thrust into a dangerous game of survival and dark magic.

"I write older female characters because, despite societal perceptions, we are far from irrelevant. We are vibrant, purposeful, and undeniably present. We have years ahead of us, a lifetime of experience behind us, and yes, we can still kick butt. My inspiration for Sister Monica came from the incredible story of Sister Madonna Buder, known as 'The Iron Nun,' who became the oldest woman to complete the Ironman Triathlon at 82. My mission is to create heroines that women can relate to and to remind the world that we are here, we are now, and we will not be invisible," Hawke declares.

Hawke delivers a masterclass in suspense with "A Web of Obsidian," blending high-stakes action with a richly developed protagonist unlike any other in the genre. Monica Barrett is not just a fighter; she’s a force to be reckoned with, proving that resilience and courage have no age limit.

Early readers have praised "A Web of Obsidian" for its taut pacing, razor-sharp dialogue, and the compelling depth of its central character. Fans of thrillers that feature strong, complex heroines will find themselves riveted from the very first page.

"Could not put this book down—I had to devour it all at once, and the next thing I knew, it was 3 am and I had a book hangover!! It was raw and gripping from the start. Sister Monica is my hero, and I want to be just like her when I finish growing up! So, if you're looking for a new paranormal ride that reads like an emotional roller coaster, this is the book for you!! Sister Monica first appears in book 5 of the Crone Wars but reads brilliantly as a new series. Love celebrating authors that give us wonderful, interesting stories about women of all ages! Especially, women of mature minds doing breathtaking feats. I'm so excited for others to discover this amazing series! I absolutely loved it!!" - Elizabeth Johnson.

Hawke continues to push boundaries in the supernatural thriller genre, crafting narratives as intelligent as they are exhilarating. "A Web of Obsidian" is no exception. The novel grips, thrills, and lingers long after the final chapter.

About Lydia M. Hawke

Lydia M. Hawke is the author of bold urban fantasy for women who embrace their power. Her paranormal women’s fiction novel, "Becoming Crone," won multiple awards and was featured on Felicia Day’s Felicitations! Book Club Show.

Living in Canada, Hawke enjoys grandparenting and coffee, caring for her pets and garden, and celebrating her wisdom and strength. Her mission is to reclaim "crone" as a positive term for women of a certain age.

For more information about Hawke and her spine-chilling narratives, click here: https://www.lydiahawkebooks.com/

