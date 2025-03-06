Barbara Lane, Author of "Broken Water," Triumphs as Winner of the 2025 Inspiring Women Award for Exceptional Leadership

Barbara Lane

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst a sea of outstanding nominees, Rev. Barbara Lane, MA, OMC, bestselling author of Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story and trauma-healing advocate, has emerged victorious for the 2025 Inspiring Women Award. This prestigious recognition celebrates her remarkable prowess in leadership and innovation, highlighting the zenith of female leadership during a time when their influence holds unprecedented significance in society.

Rev. Lane was a mentee of the late David Grove, renowned for his pioneering work in Clean Metaphor, Questions, and Language. She uses her journey to destigmatize the realities faced by child abuse survivors in her book, Broken Water. With over 25 years as a ministerial counselor, Rev. Lane draws on her human development and family psychology background, focusing on child abuse and related issues. She emphasizes healing from trauma and the transformative power of faith.

Co-creator of the award, Aurora DeRose, emphasizes its importance by stating, "The annual award recognizes the best in female leadership at a time when it is more important than ever." This sentiment resonates deeply in an era where women's voices shape discussions across various industries.

Open to exemplary women from all corners of the United States, the Inspiring Women Award stands as a testament to women's power and determination in reshaping industries, communities, and the world. Rev. Lane embodies this spirit, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to positive change through her innovative leadership, inspiring others to break barriers and strive for greatness.

The award underscores Rev. Lane’s dedication to sparking paradigm shifts and igniting transformative progress. Her journey reflects her achievements and the profound inspiration she imparts to countless others who aspire to overcome obstacles. By sharing her experiences, Rev. Lane encourages women to embrace their potential and assert their influence in every arena.

This momentous award promises to unite luminaries, supporters, and advocates devoted to the cause of female leadership and empowerment. It will celebrate Rev. Lane’s accomplishments while amplifying the voices of countless women whose contributions have shaped history.

