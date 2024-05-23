Press release from the McKinleyville Community Choir:
McKinleyville Community Choir
The McKinleyville Community Choir will be performing a free spring concert at 3 PM on Saturday, May 25th at Trinidad Town Hall, 409 Trinity St., Trinidad. Great for the whole family. Goodies will be served by the Trinidad Civic Club. Donations welcomed!
You just read:
Musical Reverie: An Afternoon at the Trinidad Town Hall
