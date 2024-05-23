Governor Abbott Appoints Eight To Radiation Advisory Board

TEXAS, May 23 - May 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Joe Markham to the Radiation Advisory Board for a term set to expire on April 16, 2025. Additionally, the Governor has appointed David Dutton, D.V.M., Sandra Ramirez, Suresh Pillai, Ph.D., Jeanette Ruiz, M.D., and Sam Kannappan and reappointed William Pate, DrPH, and Kevin Raabe for terms set to expire on April 16, 2029. The Board advises the state on radiation issues and reviews the rules, policies, and programs of state agencies that regulate radiation.

Joe Markham of Keller is a lieutenant with the City of Arlington Fire Department. He is the secretary and treasurer of the Arlington Professional Fire Fighters (APFF), treasurer of the APFF Charitable Fund, endowed member of Tolerance Lodge in Beaumont, and member of the Rotary Club of Keller. Additionally, he serves as a delegate for the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters and the International Association of Fire Fighters. Markham received a Bachelor of Science in Health from Lamar University and is pursuing a Master of Science in Human Resource Development from Texas A&M University.

David Dutton, D.V.M. of Comfort is a professor of practice and the clinical coordinator for the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. He is a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons and board member of the Texas Equine Veterinary Association and the Kendall County Youth Agriculture and Equestrian Center. Additionally, he is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, Texas Veterinary Medical Association, American Association of Equine Practitioners, and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. Dutton received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Colorado State University.

Sandra Ramirez of Houston is the director for radiation safety and serves as the radiation safety officer and laser safety officer in the Environmental Health and Safety, Sustainability and Emergency Management Department for The University of Texas (UT) MD Anderson Cancer Center. She is a member and nominations chair for the State of Texas Chapter of the Health Physics Society and former chair of the Campus Safety, Health, and Environmental Management Association. Ramirez received a Bachelor of Science in Radiological Health Engineering and a Master of Health Physics from the Illinois Institute of Technology and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Environmental Science from UTHealth Houston School of Public Health. She is a certified health physicist from the American Board of Health Physics (ABHP) and a Texas licensed medical physicist in medical health physics from the Texas Medical Board (TMB).

Suresh Pillai, Ph.D. of College Station is a professor, senior faculty fellow, and director of the National Center for Electron Beam Research at Texas A&M University. He is a subject matter expert for ionizing technologies for the US National Nuclear Security Administration-Office of Radiological Security. Additionally, he is a fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists, program committee member of the International Symposium on Food Control for the International Atomic Energy Agency, and member of the American Society of Microbiology, American Association for the Advancement of Science, International Water Association, and American Society for Testing and Materials International. Pillai received a Bachelor of Science in Botany, Master of Science in Industrial Microbiology from the University of Madras and Doctor of Philosophy in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Arizona.

Jeanette Ruiz, M.D. of Austin is the director of surgical pathology for Clinical Pathology Laboratories. She is a member of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathologists, American Society for Clinical Pathology, College of American Pathologists, and Travis County Medical Society. Additionally, she has volunteered with the Student Support Services Project at San Antonio College and Brackenridge Hospital. Ruiz received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from UT Austin and Doctor of Medicine from UT Southwestern.

Sam Kannappan of Houston is president of ABI Enterprises, Inc and is the founder of Kannappan Art Museums, Pearland. He is the past enforcement committee chairman of the Texas Board of Professional Engineers and a member of Texas Onsite Wastewater Treatment Research Council. He is the author of book Introduction to Pipe Stress Analysis and technical publications on management of carbon. Kannappan received a Bachelor of Engineering from Annamalai University and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from UT Austin.

William "Will" Pate, DrPH of League City is the associate vice president of Environmental Health and Safety for UT Medical Branch at Galveston. He is the chair of the Texas Radiation Advisory Board and a professional member of the American Society for Healthcare Engineers, a member of the Health Physics Society, Laser Subcommittee of the American National Standards Institute, National Fire Protection Association Laser Fire Protection Technical Committee, and a plenary member of the American Academy of Health Physics. Pate received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from UT San Antonio, Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and Doctor of Public Health in Environmental and Occupational Health from UT Health Science Center at Houston. He is a certified health physicist from the ABHP and licensed medical physicist specializing in medical health physics from TMB.

Kevin Raabe of Floresville is president of the Rio Grande Resources Corporation. He is a board member of the Three Oaks Water Supply Corporation and former board member of the Texas Mining & Reclamation Association. Raabe received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering from Texas A&M University.