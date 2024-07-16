Record Number Apply for World's Largest Music Based Mental Health Initiative
Live launch from Memphis USA to Liverpool U.K with Jon Keats (The Cavern) Kevin Kane (Memphis Tourism) and Daniel Xander (TUFF)
The Road to Memphis displayed on all MATA buses in Memphis L-R Daniel Xander, Gary Rosenfeld, Baccara Maldin, Allison Fouche', Kevin Kane, Dr.Shamender Talwar, Anna Prior Bornholt
John Lennon used his words and music to try to change the world, and in the same way TUFF is supporting musicians and improving lives through the power of music”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An international music-based mental health song contest that originated in Liverpool has grown to become the world’s largest of its kind, with a record number of applications. The Road To Memphis, the leading global music and mental health project was established in Liverpool U.K. in 2020 and received over 33,000 applications in its third year. Initially launching as the Liverpool International Song Contest in memory of John Lennon, the concept evolved into The Road To Nashville and now this year’s The Road To Memphis. The contest aims to provide songwriters of all nationalities and backgrounds with a platform to propel themselves onto the global stage. It simultaneously offers free mental health sessions with life coaches and psychologists to everyone who applies.
— Jon Keats (Director of The Cavern in Liverpool)
This year’s contest has just closed applications, with no less than 33,612 entries from musicians worldwide. The Top 50 entries will be announced during the summer, with the Top 10 being invited to perform at a big Finals night at the iconic Overton Shell in Memphis and the winner receiving a recording contract. The groundbreaking song contest has a big focus on mental health — bridging the gap by offering musicians free mental health support, something that is lacking in the industry. In addition to this year’s contest receiving a record number of entries, over 4,000 musicians have opted to receive the free mental health support that the contest offers.
Co-founder Ann Clare Bornholt of TUFF said: “We are deeply moved and inspired by the incredible outpouring of creativity and support from the global community. This project has not only showcased the power of music to heal and unite, but it has also ignited important conversations about mental health on a global scale.”
Project Director Daniel Xander Roberts added: “The contest’s diverse entries spanned various genres and themes, reflecting the unique experiences and perspectives of individuals grappling with mental health challenges. From soul-stirring ballads to electrifying anthems, each submission served as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.”
This third year has become the biggest yet thanks to the collective effort of its growing number of partners. These include The Mayor Of Liverpool, The Cavern Club, UNESCO, BMI, The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline, British Consulate General Atlanta, Arts Memphis, SAE Institute, Eurovision Song Contest, STAX and MATA. Along with official organizers TUFF (The Unity Of Faiths Foundation), City Of Memphis, Memphis Tourism, Gigmit, and I Heart Media, the huge team behind The Road To Memphis has achieved an overwhelming response from across the globe — attracting artists from all walks of life to come together and break the stigma surrounding mental health.
Rep. John DeBerry, Senior Advisor for Governor Bill Lee, State of Tennessee, USA said The Road To Memphis project offers Memphis a remarkable opportunity to showcase its musical talent on a positive global platform and provide mental health support to save lives. I must congratulate the multi-national organization behind the project TUFF (The Unity of Faiths Foundation) and Memphis lead MVP3 Foundation for bringing this to my attention and to the state. I am looking forward to working with them to bring a global positive spotlight to Memphis.
The Cavern Club’s Jon Keats said: “Never has the saying ‘from little acorns mighty oaks grow’ been more appropriate. To think that TUFF’s International Song Contest started its life here in the Cavern, Liverpool, and has become truly international, helping musicians across the globe, is remarkable. As a founding partner, we are proud to help, nourish, and support this worthy project.”He continued: “John Lennon used his words and music to try to change the world, and in the same way TUFF is supporting musicians and improving lives through the power of music. They have helped create this incredible community of support for artists and long may it continue to grow. It is so appropriate, given the contest Liverpool origins, that this year's final will be held in Memphis. Two great music cities united once again through their musical roots. In August of this year, we are unveiling a large-scale piece of artwork by the US artist, Shannon, on Mathew Street here in Liverpool, celebrating the unique music connection between Memphis and Liverpool.”
Marie Pizano (entrepreneur, businesswoman, philanthropist, and longtime Memphian) said: "I am delighted to partner with TUFF's Road to Memphis program to elevate and empower Memphis and the rest of the world to heal mind, body, and spirit through music and the arts. Memphis has the power—it is an untapped phoenix rising. Let's come together now!"
Rachel Galloway, His Majesty’s Consul General to South Eastern USA said “I am excited to support The Road to Memphis songwriting contest as this initiative is a creative way to spotlight the very serious issue of mental health. As research shows, music can have a deep psychological impact and musical engagement can lead to positive mental health and wellbeing outcomes. Thanks to TUFF, Memphis Tourism, Stax Museum, City of Memphis, and other partners for all their efforts in bringing this project together!”
Co-founder Dr.Shamender Talwar of TUFF, pictured with a contested who benefitted from free support, summarised: “What started in Liverpool has now become a global movement and we’d like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and supporters who have contributed to the contest’s success thus far. Together, they have amplified voices, shattered stereotypes, and fostered a community of compassion and understanding. One can truly say that Memphis has become a safety net for musicians worldwide.”
