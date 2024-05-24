TEDxLogan Circle Unveils 2024 Speakers and New Partners for "Rethink Innovation”
2024 TEDxLogan Circle’s "Rethink Innovation" features 12 speakers and challenges industry norms to ignite innovation in D.C.
These speakers stood out for their dedication to service, willingness to explore new paths, and commitment to sharing their knowledge with others.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEDxLogan Circle reveals the lineup of speakers and announces new partnerships for its highly anticipated event on August 15, 2024, at the Madison Hotel in Washington, D.C. This year’s speakers were selected from a global pool of 183 applicants spanning even countries and 50 cities. The theme, "Rethink Innovation," invites us to explore fresh perspectives that transcend industry norms.
— Monica Kang (TEDxLogan Circle)
TEDxLogan Circle believes ideas have the power to reshape our world. The speakers embody this belief, showcasing innovation through creative problem-solving and groundbreaking intersections of industries.
Monica H. Kang, host of TEDxLogan Circle and Founder & CEO of InnovatorsBox, said, “We were overwhelmed by the insightful ideas shared by applicants. These speakers stood out for their dedication to service, willingness to explore new paths, and commitment to sharing their knowledge with others.”
Joining the event this year are esteemed partners like Industrious Office, Red Light Bar & Detroit Pizza, and Images by TMC, along with continued support from Compass Coffee, RASA, Ted’s Bulletin, Mindspace, and InnovatorsBox. TEDxLogan Circle welcomes additional partners eager to foster innovation in the D.C. community.
In addition to engaging talks, TEDxLogan Circle will offer free community happy hours in June, July, and October for attendees and local innovators to connect and collaborate. “We hope these gatherings show our commitment to building a community of innovators beyond just a one-day event,” said Kang.
Join Us! Tickets are available now. Join us for a day of inspiration and discussion. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this TED-like experience in Washington, D.C.!
2024 TEDxLogan Circle
DATE: August 15, 2024
LOCATION: Madison Hotel, 1177 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Register for the Event: https://ticketbud.com/events/4bedc39e-d4c7-11ee-9166-42010a71702b
RSVP for the Happy Hours: https://bit.ly/TEDxHAPPYHOUR
Confirmed Speakers and Themes:
- Jeanie Y. Chang: The Undeniable Chemistry of K-Dramas and Mental Health
- Rami Amin: How Governments Can Work with Industries to Re-imagine Innovation
- Pallavi Tiwari: Lead AI Revolution in Healthcare and Cancer
- Christopher Chin: Intersection of Music, Data, and Technology
- Kristin Malek: Transform Equitable Supply Chain and Procurement
- Sarah Yourgrau: Rethinking Storytelling for the 21st Century
- Jessica Childress: Writing What You Don’t See in Law and Youth Empowerment
- Serin Oh: How Art Creation Can Save Your Life and Fight Loneliness
- Whitney Ellenby: Secret Ingredient of Sensory Inclusion for Autism and All
- Andrew Lunstad: How Reimaging How We Do Ocean Data Can Save Our Earth
- Evelyn Chou: Navigate Job Search with Community-Led Growth
- Joseph Santora: How Spaces We Occupy Influence Us
For More Information:
- Visit our website: https://tedxlogancircle.com/
**Media Contact:**
Monica H. Kang
Host, TEDxLogan Circle
hello@tedxlogancircle.com
About TEDxLogan Circle:
TEDxLogan Circle is an independently organized event dedicated to showcasing innovative ideas, fostering dialogue, and inspiring action within the Logan Circle community and beyond. Through engaging talks and interactive experiences, TEDxLogan Circle aims to amplify the voices of changemakers and thought leaders, sparking conversations that drive positive change.
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED
TED is on a mission to discover and spread ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility and catalyze impact. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.
TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the hundreds of TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, more than 3,000 independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives.
TED is owned by a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Our aim is to help create a future worth pursuing for all.
