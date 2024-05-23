Florida Medical Manufacturer Consortium Welcomes Mr. Saleem Musallam of Excite Medical to Board of Directors
Mr. Saleem Musallam joins FMMC Board, bringing expertise and advocacy for reshoring to advance innovation in Florida’s medical manufacturing sector.
On behalf of the entire FMMC, we are thrilled to welcome Saleem Musallam to our Board of Directors.”TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Medical Manufacturer Consortium (FMMC), a premier association dedicated to the advancement of the medical manufacturing industry in Florida, is excited to announce the appointment of Saleem Musallam, President and CEO of Excite Medical, to its Board of Directors.
Mr. Musallam, based in Tampa, FL, brings over two decades of experience in the medical device industry, coupled with a remarkable track record of innovation and leadership. As a Johns Hopkins-educated healthcare systems engineer, he combines technical expertise with strategic insight. As the head of Excite Medical, an FDA-registered and ISO 13485 certified medical device manufacturer, he has been instrumental in developing cutting-edge medical devices that have significantly enhanced patient care and treatment options. In addition, Mr. Musallam is the owner and CEO of U.S. Orthotics, another FDA-registered and ISO 13485 certified medical device manufacturer that, like Excite, proudly makes 100% of its products in Florida, USA.
"On behalf of the entire FMMC, we are thrilled to welcome Saleem Musallam to our Board of Directors," said John B. Ray, Executive Director of FMMC. "Saleem's extensive industry knowledge and commitment to advancing healthcare technology align perfectly with our mission to unite, promote, and grow Florida's medical device industry."
The FMMC, a statewide association established in 2003, aims to enhance the business success of its member companies through passionate advocacy, unique industry expertise, and high-quality networking opportunities. Florida's medical device economy, one of the nation's largest, includes 937 medical products manufacturers employing over 21,000 Floridians in high-wage jobs. Florida ranks second nationally in the number of FDA-registered medical device establishments.
"I am honored to join the FMMC Board of Directors and contribute to the consortium’s important work," said Saleem Musallam. "I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to continue promoting innovation and excellence within Florida’s medical manufacturing sector. As a huge proponent of reshoring and focusing Florida’s efforts on Made in USA goods, I am committed to advancing our industry’s capabilities and ensuring that we lead the way in high-quality, domestically produced medical devices."
For more information about the Florida Medical Manufacturer Consortium and its initiatives, please visit www.floridamedtech.com
About Excite Medical
Excite Medical, located in Tampa, FL, is a leading medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enhance patient care. Excite Medical currently holds four FDA 510(k) Certificates, including one for its flagship device, the DRX9000. The DRX9000 can be found in over 1,000 clinics in the US and in over 45 countries abroad. Committed to quality and excellence, Excite Medical continually strives to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.
About the Florida Medical Manufacturer Consortium
The Florida Medical Manufacturers Consortium (FMMC) is Florida’s statewide association of medical technology manufacturers and allied firms. The FMMC exists to unite, promote and grow the Florida medical device industry, and to enhance the business success of its member companies. Florida is home to one of our nation’s largest medical device economies – encompassing 937 medical device manufacturing facilities directly employing 21,276 Floridians in high-wage jobs. Florida ranks 2nd nationally in the number of FDA-registered medical device establishments. Go to www.floridamedtech.com for more information.
John B. Ray
Florida Medical Manufacturer Consortium
