ICYMI Comer on Fox News: Bipartisan Ethics Reform Bill Will Ensure Presidents, Vice Presidents, and their Family Members Cannot Profit from Proximity to Power

WASHINGTON – House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Representative Katie Porter (D-Ca.) joined “Special Report” with Bret Baier on Fox News to discuss the Presidential Ethics Reform Act, a bipartisan effort to deliver transparency to the American people and enable robust congressional oversight. The landmark ethics reform legislation introduced by the lawmakers would require presidents and vice presidents to disclose foreign payments, expensive gifts, loan transactions, and tax returns during the two-year period prior to time in office, during time in office, and for two years following departure from office. In addition, the bill requires presidents and vice presidents to make disclosures for immediate family members who receive foreign payments, expensive gifts, or loans, or who use official travel for personal business.

“The Presidential Ethics Reform Act is landmark bipartisan legislation that delivers the transparency and accountability the American people deserve to ensure our public offices are not for sale. The overwhelming majority of Americans I feel would agree with this bill. This is about confidence in our government. Both parties have complained about the last three to four administrations about conflicts of interests. We should address that,” said Chairman Comer.

“The White House should support this legislation… I can’t imagine anyone being against this. I wouldn’t want to run for any kind of office opposing commonsense ethics reform legislation. Both parties have complained about conflicts and ethics issues. There are a lot of gray areas in the law, and I think this bill addresses that. It closes loopholes. The media has said that influence peddling is a cottage industry in Washington. If so, we need to change that and I think this legislation does that,” continued Chairman Comer.

Watch the full interview here.

