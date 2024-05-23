Comer Applauds Passage of Legislation to Stop Non-Citizens from Voting in D.C. Elections

WASHINGTON—The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) applauded today’s passage of H.R. 192, legislation sponsored by Rep. Pfluger (R-Texas), which prohibits non-citizens from voting in District of Columbia local elections.

“Voting is a pillar of American democracy and a constitutional right that undeniably needs to be protected and preserved for citizens of this country. Two years ago, the D.C. City Council recklessly allowed non-citizens to participate in elections in our nation’s capital. This move by the Council was irresponsible and subverts the voices of American citizens. Today, Congress took action and I applaud the passage of legislation that will now prohibit non-citizens from voting in District of Columbia elections. The Oversight Committee will continue to conduct meaningful oversight over the Distirct and work to hold the D.C. Council accountable for pursuing policies antithetical to American values,” said Chairman Comer.

Background:

H.R. 192 prohibits noncitizens from voting in D.C. local elections and repeals the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act. Specifically, the bill: