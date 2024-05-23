Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,192 in the last 365 days.

Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 18 West of Martin

For Immediate Release: 
Monday, May 20, 2024

Contact:
Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 18 West of Martin


WINNER, S.D. – During the week of Monday, May 20, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 18 from Martin west for eight miles. The project consists of concrete repair, surfacing grind, joint sealing, and placement of new asphalt shoulders. After the concrete repair is completed, surfacing grinding, joint sealing, and placement of asphalt shoulders will follow later this summer.

During concrete repair work, motorists will be guided onto the gravel shoulders for one-mile segments through the work zones. A 10-ft. width restriction will be in place and only local truck traffic will be allowed. 

The prime contractor on the $15.1 million project is Border States Paving, Inc. from Fargo, ND. The project completion date is Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 18 West of Martin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more