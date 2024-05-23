For Immediate Release:

Monday, May 20, 2024

Contact:

Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 18 West of Martin



WINNER, S.D. – During the week of Monday, May 20, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 18 from Martin west for eight miles. The project consists of concrete repair, surfacing grind, joint sealing, and placement of new asphalt shoulders. After the concrete repair is completed, surfacing grinding, joint sealing, and placement of asphalt shoulders will follow later this summer.

During concrete repair work, motorists will be guided onto the gravel shoulders for one-mile segments through the work zones. A 10-ft. width restriction will be in place and only local truck traffic will be allowed.

The prime contractor on the $15.1 million project is Border States Paving, Inc. from Fargo, ND. The project completion date is Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

