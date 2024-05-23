MobileMind Secures Patent for Innovative "Guided, In-Application Learning" Technology
Patented Innovation: MobileMind's Guided Learning Technology Transforms Professional LearningPONTE VEDRA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MobileMind, a leader in education technology solutions, proudly announces the successful patent application for its groundbreaking "Guided, In-Application Learning" technology. The U.S. Non-Provisional Patent Application No. 17/840,853, entitled "EDUCATION LEARNING ENVIRONMENT AND METHODS FOR USING SAME," represents a significant advancement in professional learning.
The innovative Guided Learning technology introduces a seamless, hands-on learning experience that integrates directly into users' existing technology platforms, such as Google for Education tools, Microsoft, and other browser based software solutions or websites. This patented technology revolutionizes how learners engage with training materials by providing step-by-step instructions and hands-on challenges within the same window, eliminating the need to switch back and forth between different applications.
Key features of MobileMind's Guided Learning technology include:
- Embedded Challenge Box: Delivers guided training and step-by-step instructions directly within the technology environment utilized for the training.
- Seamless Integration: Allows learners to engage with instructional content and complete hands-on challenges without leaving their workspace.
- Efficient Feedback Mechanism: Enables automated or human feedback submission directly from within the challenge box, streamlining the learning and assessment process.
- Competency-Based Learning: Emphasizes learning by doing, enabling learners to create materials relevant to their roles while mastering new skills.
"At MobileMind, we are dedicated to enhancing the professional learning experience. Our Guided Learning technology is a testament to this commitment. It meets learners where they are, providing the support and resources they need directly within their existing workflows. This patent recognizes our innovative approach to education technology, making learning more intuitive and effective", stated Tyce Miller, MobileMind Founder and CEO.
This patented technology aligns with MobileMind's mission to empower educators and learners by delivering competency-based learning solutions that foster practical skill development and application. By simplifying the learning process and making it more interactive, MobileMind continues to set new standards in educational technology.
For more information about MobileMind and its innovative learning solutions, please visit https://www.mobilemind.io/ or contact info@mobilemind.io
About MobileMind
MobileMind is a privately held, educational technology company, created the Modern Professional Learning Hub in 2018. MobileMind is a Google and Microsoft professional development partner offering a cloud-based, asynchronous professional learning platform designed to provide personalized growth opportunities to teachers and staff that improve teaching and learning. The professional learning hub is the only platform that allows districts to consolidate all of their professional development initiatives, from new technology to curriculum to compliance. MobileMind delivers anytime, anywhere access to personalized micro-courses, activity-based learning, digital badging, and reporting to K-12 school districts.
Emily Pratt
MobileMind
emily@mobilemind.io
