MobileMind Launches Professional Development App
MobileMind is taking anytime, anywhere learning to a new level with the company’s new iOS appATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, MobileMind launched the first version of the modern professional learning hub currently used by K-12 districts across the country. The company’s mission has been to provide a single hub that offers personalized, relevant, and convenient professional learning experiences in an intuitive and engaging virtual environment. Now MobileMind is taking anytime, anywhere learning to a new level with the company’s new iOS app.
MobileMind learners can now access personalized, gamified learning on their iPhone or iPad. The app is designed specifically for iPhones and leverages many iOS capabilities. It provides a unique “learning on the go” experience for learners while making professional learning fun and engaging.
New features include offering experience points (XP) for a wide variety of app activities related to learning and various activities in the app. Quests, which are MobileMind-led, are intended to further encourage learning through gamification and digital “prizes.”
Learners select an avatar called their “learning buddy,” who encourages and offers guidance through courses, learning paths, and the rest of the app. The iOS app keeps learners engaged anytime, anywhere with leaderboards, chances to earn points and badges, and quests that are added regularly.
MobileMind gives learners and leaders complete visibility on progress, earned badges, and challenge outcomes. All existing MobileMind content (learning paths, badges, micro-courses, etc.) will also be viewable in the iOS app.
Users must already have a MobileMind license through their school district to log in and access MobileMind via the iOS app.
