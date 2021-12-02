MobileMind and Clever Partner to Further Simplify Digital Learning
EINPresswire.com/ -- MobileMind, the modern professional learning hub for schools, has partnered with Clever to offer rostering and single sign-on to their shared districts. This partnership will further streamline districts’ professional learning and user management. Both companies focus on digital engagement, simplicity, and personalization, offering solutions for educators that are convenient to access and easy to use. The integration of the two platforms allows seamless integration for all K12 districts partnered with the two companies.
About MobileMind
Founded in 2015, MobileMind is a privately held, Atlanta-based educational technology company. MobileMind is a Google professional development partner offering a cloud-based, asynchronous professional learning platform designed to help teachers integrate technology into the classroom to improve student outcomes. MobileMind is the only platform that allows districts to consolidate all of their PD initiatives, from new technology to curriculum to compliance. MobileMind delivers anytime, anywhere access to personalized micro-courses, activity-based learning, digital badging, and reporting to K-12 school districts.
About Clever
Clever is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all students. More than 65% of U.S. K-12 schools now use Clever to simplify access and improve engagement with digital learning. With our free platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, we’re committed to advancing educational equity. Clever has offices in San Francisco, CA and Durham, NC but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.
Emily Pratt
Other