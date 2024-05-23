JUARA Skincare to be Featured at the 2024 IPSY Creator Summit

JUARA’s Tiare Jasmine Body Creme is a rich yet delicately refreshing formula that can help soothe and smooth skin. The Exfoliating Scrub Invigorating Coffee Treatment from JUARA can help brighten and energize the skin.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY - JUARA, a leading skincare and wellness brand renowned for its Jamu-inspired products, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 2024 IPSY Creator Summit. This invite-only event will be held on June 7, 2024, in New York City and is designed to connect beauty influencers with IPSY through education, masterclasses, and special brand experiences. With only a select number of brands invited, JUARA is honored to be featured among them.

Inspired by the ancient traditions of Jamu, JUARA embodies the holistic wellness practices that have been passed down through generations in Indonesia. Jamu, a 2,000-year-old health tradition, is a health practice that utilizes roots, plants, and fruits to create tonics and skin-enhancing rituals. These secret recipes have stood the test of time and still offer unparalleled health benefits today.

JUARA blends these ancient traditions with modern skincare science, resulting in products that not only deliver visible improvements to the skin but also enhance overall well-being. Each product is formulated with natural ingredients like turmeric, ginger, and candlenut oil, which are carefully selected for their specific health, wellness, and beauty benefits.

At the IPSY Creator Summit, JUARA will highlight several of its signature products, each exemplifying the brand's dedication to holistic wellness and natural beauty. The Candlenut Body Crème is a deeply moisturizing cream that harnesses the hydrating power of candlenut oil, providing long-lasting moisture and a silky smooth feel. The Kartini Body Oil is a luxurious oil blend designed to nourish the skin deeply, celebrating the traditional beauty rituals of Indonesian women. JUARA’s Exfoliating Scrub Invigorating Coffee Treatment will also be featured, a dual-action scrub infused with ground Sumatra coffee beans and coconut cleansing agents.

The IPSY Creator Summit is one of the most anticipated events in the beauty industry, known for its exclusivity and high-impact networking opportunities. Each year, IPSY invites approximately 200 to 300 top beauty influencers to participate in a series of educational sessions, masterclasses, and brand experiences. This year’s summit promises to be an exciting platform where influencers can engage with brands, discover new products, and learn about the latest trends and innovations in beauty. JUARA’s participation in the 2024 IPSY Creator Summit will be marked by a series of interactive activities designed to educate influencers about the brand and the benefits of Jamu-inspired skincare.

Through its participation in the IPSY Creator Summit, JUARA aims to inspire influencers to embrace and promote a holistic approach to beauty and self-care. The brand’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that wellness is a joyful pursuit and a way of living well. This perspective underscores JUARA’s commitment to promoting comprehensive well-being, where self-care extends beyond skincare routines to positively impact emotional, physical, and mental health.



