Inside scoop: Texas Transportation Commission May 2024

May 23, 2024

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its meeting on May 23, 2024.

TxDOT Strategic Plan

The Commissioners voted to adopt TxDOT’s 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, which sets the mission, goals, action plans and budget structure to direct the department over the next five years. Erika Kemp, TxDOT director of strategic initiatives and innovation, presented the plan to the Commissioners.

The Strategic Plan, which is adopted every two years, does the following:

Communicates the agency’s mission, vision, goals and overall direction.

Serves as a starting point for developing an agency’s biennial budget request.

Further bolsters the Executive Director’s focus on four priorities—Safety, Delivery, Innovation, and Stewardship.

The plan also includes plans for capital improvement, workforce, customer service reports and identifies redundancies and impediments.

Legislative Appropriations Request

At the meeting, the commission discussed the Legislative Appropriations Request for Fiscal Year 2026-27. The request includes a capital budget of $842.7 million, to be used for various categories including construction and rehabilitation of buildings/facilities; acquisition of land, property and equipment; technology and cybersecurity.

In addition, the LAR notes an increase of 1,257 full-time equivalent employees from Fiscal Year 2016-17 to Fiscal Year 2024-25.

More components of the 2026-27 Legislative Appropriations Request will be presented at the June, July and August Commission meetings.

Aviation

The Commission voted in favor of awarding $14.8 million for airport improvement and preservation projects at 14 airports. The funding includes federal non-primary entitlement grant funds, federal apportionment grant funds, federal Infrastructure and Investment Job Act grant funds and state grant funds.

Contracts

The Commission approved the following contracts: