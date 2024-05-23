MPD Searching for Southeast Shooting Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating two suspects who shot a teenager in Southeast.

On May 13, 2024, at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. A 16-year-old male was found nearby with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1TUjFHtCdw

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24072048