Man Arrested for First-Degree Sexual Abuse

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce a man has been arrested for a First-Degree Sexual Abuse While Armed (Knife) offense that occurred in the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast.

On April 1, 2024, the victim was delivering food at the list location, the suspect approached the victim while brandishing a knife and forced the victim to engage in unwanted sexual acts.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23-year-old Deamonte Brooks, of Southeast, was charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse While Armed (Knife).

CCN: 24048894

