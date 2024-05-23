Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,995 in the last 365 days.

Request for Proposals: Human Services Provider Contracts Study

Commerce is soliciting proposals from qualified applicants interested in examining allowable expenses and contracting procedures of human service provider contracts funded by Commerce and others. The external consultant will lead a workgroup made up of diverse organizations from around the state and produce a report evaluating current human service contract structures.

Funding will not exceed $415,000 for the contract, and Commerce expects to award one contract for this solicitation.

RFP Timeline

  • Q&A Period: May 24 – June 6, 2024
  • Proposal Due: June 24, 2024 at 11:59PM
  • Pre-proposal Conference: June 13, 2024 at 9:30AM
  • Funding Period: August 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025

Contact Angie Hong, RFP Coordinator

View/Download RFP (PDF)

Pre-proposal Conference – June 13

Potential applicants are encouraged, but not required, to attend a pre-proposal conference to learn more about this opportunity.

  • Register for pre-proposal conference (Zoom meeting)

You just read:

Request for Proposals: Human Services Provider Contracts Study

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more