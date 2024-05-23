“UNLIMITED” (AND SAFE) AXE THROWING IS NOW AVAILABLE IN GLEN CARBON
The Axe Company, a leading axe throwing destination, is officially an “Unlimited” (free with membership) Funfull partner.
Having this highly rated business as an ‘Unlimited’ Funfull partner means Funfull members in and around Glen Carbon can develop an unusual skill while having fun with friends and family.”GLEN CARBON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funfull, the popular provider of an affordable membership program for family entertainment, is now enabling “Paul Bunyons” and children ages eight and older* in the Glen Carbon area to safely hurl axes to their hearts’ content.
The Axe Company, a leading axe throwing destination, is officially an “Unlimited” (free with membership) Funfull partner. Funfull members can now become “masters of the blade” by participating in this exciting sport as often as they wish, without paying a separate price upon entry at The Axe Company’s Glen Carbon location.
Axe throwing offers a variety of health benefits, including a full-body workout, improved coordination, cardiovascular exercise, and heightened focus. Releasing your inner lumberjack is also a novel stress reliever. What’s more, getting together next to the chopping block is outstanding for social interaction. From hundreds of five-star Google reviews, The Axe Company in Glen Carbon consistently offers visitors a fun time.
“The Axe Company is a proven winner for a variety of reasons,” said Funfull CEO Vishal Patel. “Having this highly rated business as an ‘Unlimited’ Funfull partner means Funfull members in and around Glen Carbon can develop an unusual skill while having fun with friends and family.”
Families that join Funfull receive an exciting array of benefits, including:
Access to a variety of family entertainment venues
Significant discounts on admission fees, activities, and more
Convenient monthly membership with no long-term commitment and an annual option at a discount
About Funfull:
Funfull transforms everyday family time into an adventure, offering unlimited access to a diverse array of fun venues through one affordable membership. For just $14.95 a month – with no long-term commitment – families enjoy all-you-can-play access to activities like trampoline parks, bowling, mini golf, arcades, roller skating, and play centers. This "All You Can Play, Every Day" model not only enhances family bonding but also improves mental health and social skills, while making it easier and more affordable for families to have fun together anytime, anywhere.
Funfull unites the fragmented fun industry by offering a universal membership that creates a win-win-win for consumers, fun businesses, and communities. This strategic integration helps businesses collaborate rather than compete, fostering community well-being and promoting economic growth within the entertainment sector. By joining the Funfull network, local entertainment venues gain increased visibility and access to a broader customer base without additional marketing costs or a need to manage a standalone membership program.
Funfull is currently available in:
Glen Carbon, IL
Treasure Valley, Idaho (Boise, ID; Meridian, ID; Nampa, ID)
Frederick, MD
Delmarva Peninsula (Salisbury, MD; Cambridge, MD; Ocean City, MD, Chincoteague, VA; Laurel, DE; Dover, DE)
Feasterville, PA
Plus, more markets to be announced shortly
*Children 12 and under require adult supervision.
