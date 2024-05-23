Resource Depot Invites Community to Discover the Magic of Upcycling at Summer Workshops
“Junk Hours” Take Place Tuesday Mornings in June and July; Open to Kids Ages 6-16
Our Junk Hours inspire creativity, imagination, and a love for the environment. From building upcycled houses to crafting cardboard cities, there's something for every young eco-enthusiast!”WEST PALM BEACH , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the arrival of summer break, Resource Depot, the nonprofit, creative reuse center dedicated to environmental sustainability and education, is excited to announce the return of the its popular “Junk Hours.” The six summer workshops offer a unique blend of fun and education through open ended hands-on workshops centered around sustainability and creativity. Each session features a different theme chosen specifically to encourage participants to unleash their imagination using upcycled materials.
WHEN: Select Tuesdays, June 4 to July 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• June 4: House Building – Design and construct your own dream house, fire station, candy shop using, any kind of building from reclaimed items.
• June 11: Outer Space – Embark on a cosmic journey by building rockets, planes, or unidentified flying objects from upcycled materials.
• June 18: Paper Garden – Cultivate creativity with a paper garden workshop, transforming upcycled materials into a secret garden, insect habitat, or Garden of the future, all things inspired by Mother Earth!
• June 25: Moving Meeple! – Explore the art of movement with push pin puppets, creating quirky characters from upcycled charm.
• July 9: Cardboard City – Collaborate to build a bustling cityscape using cardboard boxes and tubes, fostering teamwork and creativity.
• July 16: Deep in the Jungle – Immerse yourself in a jungle-themed art-making adventure, bringing vibrant displays to life with upcycled materials.
WHERE: Resource Depot, 2508 Florida Ave, West Palm Beach
WHO: Kids ages 6-16
COST: Enrollment costs $20 per student, per workshop, with materials and adult guidance provided. Parents can stay to help or drop off.
DETAILS: Space for each workshop is limited to 15 participants, so early registration is encouraged. While day-of-class registration is allowed, space is not guaranteed. To register for a class, visit: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events.
“Our Junk Hours inspire creativity, imagination, and a love for the environment,” said Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot. “From building upcycled houses to crafting cardboard cities and delving into the depths of the jungle, there's something for every young eco-enthusiast. We can’t wait to see what this summer’s participants create!”
Junk Hours scholarships are available: https://www.resourcedepot.org/scholarships
Scholarships made possible with generous support of the Sierra Club Loxahatchee Group and Time River's REwarding REuse Fund.
ABOUT RESOURCE DEPOT
Resource Depot is a creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and creativity through reuse and education programs. The nonprofit organization redistributes discarded items to teachers, artists, families, and other nonprofits, hosts workshops and community events, and collaborates with educators to integrate environmental awareness into programs. Learn more at https://www.resourcedepot.org/.
