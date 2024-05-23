Resource Depot Invites Community to Discover the Magic of Upcycling at Summer Workshops

Resource Depot Junk Hour 2023 - Outerspace Junk Hour 2023 - Cardboard City Junk Hour 2023 - Cardboard City Junk Hour 2023 - Cardboard City

“Junk Hours” Take Place Tuesday Mornings in June and July; Open to Kids Ages 6-16

Our Junk Hours inspire creativity, imagination, and a love for the environment. From building upcycled houses to crafting cardboard cities, there's something for every young eco-enthusiast!” — Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot