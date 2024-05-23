Soutron Library Management Software will be at the BIALL Conference in June
Soutron will be presenting how you can "Bridge the gap between Library, Know-how & Beyond" at the BIALL Product Showcase
Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives, announces their upcoming attendance at the #BIALL2024 conference to be held in Leeds, United Kingdom, 12th to 14th June.
Graham Partridge (VP of R&D at Soutron Global and former Legal Librarian) will be taking part in the BIALL product showcase, presenting how you can “Bridge the gap between Library, Know-how & Beyond" in the session titled “How does your firm manage your know-how? How easy is it to manage, search & retrieve?”.
“I am delighted to confirm that Soutron will be attending the 3-day BIALL Conference in Leeds, United Kingdom, this year and we are very much looking forward to meeting with our many clients and friends of BIALL and demonstrating the value Soutron provides,” states Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global.
Soutron will be demonstrating the very latest updates to their Legal Library Management software, Soutron LMS. The latest release features modernized user interfaces that improve usability to provide an enhanced user experience and so much more.
During his presentation, Graham will explore how the true flexibility of Soutron can be used to bridge the gap and bring library & know-how closer together to help users find the answers they need, quickly and efficiently.
At the #BIALL2024 event, drop by the Soutron Global stand to see how you can take part in our raffle to win a box of Thornton's Continental Chocolates and a bottle of Hendrick's Gin. We look forward to meeting you in Leeds at the Queens Hotel.
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives, and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort, and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to “Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
