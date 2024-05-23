3D Drone Modelling DJI Terra Revolutionises Penguin Conservation Efforts Supported By Coptrz

Coptrz created a drone solution for Oceanites which included the DJI Mavic 3 Thermal drone & Terra mapping software for more accurate & less invasive research

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oceanites, a US-based NGO dedicated to penguin conservation in Antarctica, has been using DJI Terra software, provided by commercial drone partner Coptrz, to create 3D digital models to show penguin colony data to stakeholders.

For over 30 years, Oceanites has been at the forefront of monitoring penguin colonies to provide essential data for conservation decisions. Traditionally, this involved researchers traversing extensive and rugged terrain on foot to count and study the penguins.

Coptrz created a full drone solution for Oceanites, which included the DJI Mavic 3 Thermal drone and Terra mapping software for faster, more accurate, and less invasive research.

“The drone has been incredibly useful, not only for determining where penguins are by using infrared imagery but also for ensuring we capture all penguins in their sub colonies,” said Grant Humphries, Director of Science at Oceanites.

DJI Terra's user-friendly 3D modelling capabilities allows Oceanites to render their drone footage into a digital twin in one click.

“The great thing about the 3D models is that you get more context than the 2D image. We can annotate these animals in 3D, capturing their exact coordinates and altitude, which helps us understand colony topography over time,” added Humphries.

“The use of DJI Terra has been a game-changer for our research, vastly improving our understanding of penguin colonies and their habitats."

“Since beginning our drone operations, Coptrz has been incredibly supportive in helping us to acquire the right UAV for our purposes and supplying us with the gear needed to make our operations in Antarctica safe and effective. As a small NGO, getting expert input from Coptrz has been essential for us collecting penguin census data in Antarctica.”

By integrating this cutting-edge technology, Oceanites continues to lead the way in Antarctic ecological studies, providing advanced insights into the effects of climate change on penguin populations.