Taiwanese firms highly evaluate Hải Phòng’s business environment

VIETNAM, May 23 - HÀ NỘI – The Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on May 23 organised an investment promotion conference with the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA) with the participation of leaders from nearly 50 businesses operating in the electronic manufacturing, high-tech and semiconductor industries.

As the largest business association of Taiwan (China), the TEEMA brings together more than 3,000 members.

Chairman/CEO at Wieson Technologies Co. Ltd. Chen Hung Chin, head of the Taiwanese delegation, emphasised that TEEMA member enterprises are operating in different spheres, mainly electronics, and their combined revenue makes up about 56% of industrial production value in Taiwan.

This is the third time the association has organised such field trip to the northern port city of Hải Phòng to scope out its investment climate, he said, noting that Taiwanese firms highly evaluate the local business environment.

Lê Trung Kiên, Head of HEZA, said Hải Phòng has been an investment destination for many big Taiwanese groups, and expressed his hope that their leaders will step up investment promotion activities in the city, and that TEEMA will coordinate with the authority in organising a large-scale investment promotion conference in Taiwan in September.

Kiên briefed the Taiwanese side on Hải Phòng’s potential, advantages, and its synchronous, modern seaport, expressway, railway and airport infrastructure that has facilitated its international integration.

Over the past years, Hải Phòng has remained on the list of the leading localities in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, about 2.5 billion USD each year, he continued.

According to HEZA, Hải Phòng has lured more than 960 FDI projects worth over US$31 billion from 42 countries and territories so far, of them 65 are invested by Taiwanese investors with total registered capital of over $2 billion.

Taiwanese enterprises have significantly contributed to the city’s export turnover with nearly $2 billion last year, and job generation there. - VNS