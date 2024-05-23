Berg Injury Lawyers Champions Motorcycle Safety

Berg Injury Lawyers advocates for motorcycle safety

Shift Gears, Save Lives – Northern California Riders Deserve Safe Roads

Motorcycle safety is an absolute priority. California had the second-highest number of motorcycle fatalities in the United States in 2022 with 634 deaths, placing us just behind Florida.” — William Berg, founder of Berg Injury Lawyers

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, a reminder for Northern California motorcycle enthusiasts to prioritize safe riding. Sharing the road responsibly is essential in California's diverse traffic landscape to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.

Berg Injury Lawyers, a leading personal injury law firm, strongly advocates for motorcycle safety. With a proven record of representing motorcycle accident victims throughout Northern California, the firm understands the importance of preventive measures.

“Motorcycle safety is an absolute priority,” says William Berg, founder of Berg Injury Lawyers. “California had the second-highest number of motorcycle fatalities in the United States in 2022 with 634 deaths, placing us just behind Florida. In 2021, motorcyclists accounted for 13.8% of all traffic deaths in the U.S., despite making up only 3.5% of all registered vehicles. These trends underscore the urgent need for increased awareness and responsible riding habits. While we celebrate the freedom of riding, prioritizing safety is paramount.”

Understanding the Risks:

• Higher Fatality Rates: Motorcyclists were 22 times more likely to be killed in a crash compared to car occupants in 2022 (NHTSA).

• Severe Injuries: Motorcyclists lack safety features like airbags and crumple zones, leading to more severe injuries in crashes.

• Unlicensed Riders: In 2022, 35% of motorcyclists involved in fatal crashes were riding without valid motorcycle licenses.

Common Motorcycle Injuries and Prevention Tips:

• Road Rash: Sliding across pavement can cause severe abrasions, potentially requiring skin grafts. Prevention: Wear high-quality, abrasion-resistant clothing, like leather.

• Broken Bones: Collisions can easily break bones, often in the legs, arms, ribs, and pelvis. Prevention: Invest in a DOT-approved helmet and protective gear like gloves and boots.

• Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) and Concussions: Even with a helmet, riders can suffer from head injuries. Prevention: Always wear a helmet and maintain a safe following distance.

Ride Smart, Ride Safe - Key Safety Tips for Northern California Motorcycle Riders:

• Be Seen, Be Safe: Increase visibility with reflective gear and bright headlights.

• Ride Defensively: Assume other drivers might not see you and anticipate potential hazards.

• Avoid Alcohol and Drugs: Alcohol and drugs can impair judgment, coordination, balance, throttle control, and the ability to shift gears.

Berg Injury Lawyers is dedicated to promoting safe roads for all users. Our website offers information on motorcycle safety tips and legal information about motorcycle accidents. Visit www.BergInjuryLawyers.com to learn more and access these resources.

Media Contact

Berg Injury Lawyers is available for interviews throughout May and beyond to discuss motorcycle safety in more detail. William Berg’s extensive experience and legal knowledge make him a valuable resource for local Northern California media. Please contact Suzanne Lee at (615) 500-6778 or Slee@cjAdvertising.com to schedule an interview.

About Berg Injury Lawyers

Berg Injury Lawyers, a personal injury law firm serving Northern California since 1981, has a team of more than 90 legal professionals. The firm, with offices in Alameda, Sacramento, Fresno, and Modesto, focuses on representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases. Berg Injury Lawyers is committed to advocating for the rights of injured victims and has earned a reputation for aggressive litigation and persuasive negotiation. For more information, visit www.BergInjuryLawyers.com.

###