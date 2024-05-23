'Cold Tapes' Takes UK by Storm, Hits Number 1 in Apple Fiction Chart

"COLD TAPES" has received widespread acclaim, now rocketing to the number 1 spot on the Apple fiction charts.

"The enthusiastic response and reaching the number 1 spot on the Apple fiction charts confirm that we've succeeded in creating an engaging and collaborative listening experience.” — Jon Hamm

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "COLD TAPES" revolutionises audio entertainment by blending scripted audio, true crime storytelling, and immersive mystery elements. Players are invited into a dynamic adventure to solve a murder on an Antarctic base. Since its launch four weeks ago, "COLD TAPES" has received widespread acclaim, now rocketing to the number 1 spot on the Apple fiction charts.

Inspired by the desire to create a collaborative and engaging listening experience, it invites audiences to dive into a murder mystery set against the stark backdrop of Antarctica during the isolated Winter Over period.

"We're thrilled to see 'COLD TAPES' resonate so strongly with listeners," said Free Turn CEO Jon Hamm. "The enthusiastic response and reaching the number 1 spot on the Apple fiction charts confirm that we've succeeded in creating an engaging and collaborative listening experience. We look forward to continuing this journey and exploring new ways to innovate within the audio entertainment sphere."

Developed by the award winning Free Turn team, who are renowned for their passion about innovating within the audio entertainment sphere, "COLD TAPES" sets a new standard for narrative complexity and interactivity. "We wanted to create something where people could gather, listen, and discuss theories together, truly immersing themselves in the unfolding story," said director Sian Williams.

One of the unique production challenges was maintaining the mystery of the killer's identity from the cast itself, which includes over 40 characters. "Not even the actors knew if their character was the culprit, adding an authentic layer of suspense and surprise to their performances," Sian explained. “This approach enriched the narrative, allowing for natural interpretations that deepened the mystery”

The choice of Antarctica as a setting enhances the series' atmosphere, emphasising isolation and the challenge of remote investigation. "Authenticity was crucial. We engaged Antarctic consultants and extensively researched to realistically portray life under extreme conditions," continued Sian.

"COLD TAPES" features a rich soundscape of audio diaries, police interviews conducted over Zoom, and secret recordings, created to foster a genuine sense of place and situation. "Each audio element was meticulously crafted to maintain the raw, unfiltered quality necessary for immersion,"

The series not only entertains but also engages listeners with a puzzle-solving component, challenging them to identify the perpetrator before the final reveal. "Balancing clue distribution was critical to keep listeners guessing without giving away the mystery too soon,"

Reflecting on the series, Sian shared, "The most rewarding part was seeing the characters come to life, matching and even exceeding our expectations. The improvisational moments during the police interviews were particularly memorable, adding an unexpected layer of realism."

"COLD TAPES" sets itself apart by encouraging active listening and collective problem-solving, marking a potential shift in how audiences engage with audio formats. With a successful launch, the team is optimistic about the series' impact and is already considering future seasons.

"We hope 'COLD TAPES' becomes a topic of conversation, where people are eager to share and speculate about the unfolding mystery," Sian concluded.

About Free Turn:

Free Turn was established in 2020 by BAFTA-winning director Nick Hamm, his executive producer brother Jon Hamm, ex-WPP alumni Gemma Batterby. Ron Downey, co-founder of streaming technology provider Massive Interactive, is chairman. The company's primary focus is producing premium film, television, and immersive audio content for global audiences.

Notable recent credits include the hit feature film 'GIGI AND NATE' starring Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, and the new global science fiction franchise for Audible: ‘THE SALVATION' starring Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones).

Upcoming projects for Free Turn Entertainment include WILLIAM TELL written and directed by Nick Hamm, starring Claes Bang, Golshifteh Farahani and Connor Swindells, which premiered at Berlin Film Festival in February 2024; a Britpop feature with BAFTA-winning writer Matt Greenhalgh; and feature film ‘LILY & THE ROCKETS' written by BAFTA winner Farren Blackburn, an inspiring tale unveiling the origins of women's football amidst the First World War. Additionally, the company is currently developing several television dramas in collaboration with partners ITV Studios and Dentsu Entertainment.

How to Play Cold Tapes