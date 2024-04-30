Crack the Case: True-Crime Podcast Challenge Features £10,000 Prize

Aspiring sleuths and amateur detectives alike have the chance to delve into the heart of Antarctica and crack the case for a shot at the £10,000 grand prize.

As a child I was obsessed by Kit Williams and his book “Masquerade” and have wanted to do something similar ever since” — Jon Hamm

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an innovative new approach to podcasting aspiring sleuths and amateur detectives alike have the chance to delve into the heart of Antarctica and crack the case for a shot at the £10,000 grand prize.

Gemma Batterby of Free Turn said "Cold Tapes, isn't just a passport to excitement it’s also the chance to pocket some serious cash. With over 20 hours of immersive audio content, Cold Tapes offers mystery enthusiasts and competitive sleuths alike a compelling and entertaining experience. After listening and interrogating the alibis, motives and opportunities of each of the crew on the base listeners can then head to www.coldtapes.com where they can confront the difficult decision of selecting their prime suspect from a lineup of sixteen for a chance to win £10,000 grand prize"

Jon Hamm, CEO of Free Turn “As a child I was obsessed by Kit Williams and his book “Masquerade” and have wanted to do something similar ever since…it became clear that the way that audio can grab your imagination was perfect for this concept and that’s how Cold Tapes was born”

Hamm continued “Kit Williams is quoted as saying that when he was a child treasure hunts had bad puzzles and treasure that wasn’t worth finding. Which is why he created a real treasure, of gold, buried it in the ground and then painted real puzzles to lead people to it. Inspired by Williams' pursuit of genuine treasure, we debated crafting a golden object like a golden magnifying glass, but with the realities of life for many people we decided that £10,000 cash was the ultimate prize people wanted. We did however want to honour the challenge of unravelling the mystery, hence our partnership with Crime Con for the prestigious Super Sleuth of the Year Award—a prize that definitely promises undeniable bragging rights."

Gemma Batterby, "With everyone who gets the right answer entered into the draw for with the cash reward, plus the prestigious Super Sleuth of the Year Award at CrimeCon 2024, and the opportunity to have a character named after them in Cold Tapes Series 2, the stakes have never been higher and more exciting in the world of true crime podcasting."

Teaming up with Spotify for distribution, Free Turn Entertainment is attempting to revolutionise the audio entertainment landscape with this groundbreaking new format and challenging listeners to become detectives as they unravel the sinister secrets of the Antarctic.

Cold Tapes is now available for free on major audio platforms including Spotify, Apple, Amazon and Audible, with new weekly files released to captivate audiences worldwide.

All details of the competition, including the terms and conditions can be accessed via the official website, www.coldtapes.com

About the Super Sleuth of the Year Award

The Super Sleuth of the Year Award 2024 (SS2024) is a prestigious honour bestowed upon the best amateur detective in Britain who has demonstrated unparalleled skills in solving the enigmatic case of COLD TAPES: Winter Over.

COLD TAPES: Winter Over is an immersive audio experience that combines the best of a true crime podcast with a murder mystery game.

With 20 hours of audio diaries, interviews, and secret recordings as well as scientific reports and forensic audio presentations, Winter Over is the most complex audio mystery game ever produced and will require participants to use all of the skills of a real detective.

To have a chance of winning participants must demonstrate the ability to:

Analyse information, connect dots and make sense of complex situations.

Notice subtle clues, discrepancies, or anomalies.

Understand situations with incomplete information and deploy critical thinking skills to help evaluate evidence, assess witness statements, and develop logical theories.

Extract and structure relevant information from the large volumes of information.

Demonstrate flexibility in investigative strategy based on the unique setting of Antarctica’s Winter Over.

Be persistent and determined to see the case through to its resolution!



About Free Turn:

Free Turn was established in 2020 by BAFTA-winning director Nick Hamm, his executive producer brother Jon Hamm, ex-WPP alumni Gemma Batterby. Ron Downey, co-founder of streaming technology provider Massive Interactive, is chairman. The company's primary focus is producing premium film, television, and immersive audio content for global audiences.

Notable recent credits include the hit feature film 'GIGI AND NATE' starring Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, and the new global science fiction franchise for Audible: ‘THE SALVATION' starring Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones).

Upcoming projects for Free Turn Entertainment include WILLIAM TELL written and directed by Nick Hamm, starring Claes Bang, Golshifteh Farahani and Connor Swindells, which premiered at Berlin Film Festival in February 2024; a Britpop feature with BAFTA-winning writer Matt Greenhalgh; and feature film ‘LILY & THE ROCKETS' written by BAFTA winner Farren Blackburn, an inspiring tale unveiling the origins of women's football amidst the First World War. Additionally, the company is currently developing several television dramas in collaboration with partners ITV Studios and Dentsu Entertainment.

How to Play Cold Tapes