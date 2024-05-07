"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," star Polly Frame, dives into gripping new audio sensation, "Cold Tapes."

Polly Frame

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” actress Polly Frame, has taken on the role of the detective Tessa McCallister in new crime podcast sensation “Cold Tapes”.

there is a crime to solve...the listener can access the files in any order, re-listen, and check things that have become of interest. It means the act of listening is really heightened and curious.” — Polly Frame

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polly Frame, who plays the role of Ginny in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has taken on the role of the enigmatic detective Tessa McCallister in 2024’s crime podcast sensation “Cold Tapes”.

Written by BAFTA, BIFTA, and Oscar nominated writers Jonathan Myerson and Alexis Zegermen, "Cold Tapes" is a captivating new true crime podcast, made up of over 80 audio files, that immerses listeners into the role of detective.

Set against the backdrop of an Antarctic base during the perpetual darkness of polar winter, the series explores the intertwined lives and claustrophobic relationships of a small group of international scientists and crew stationed there.

With elements of sexual tension, unexplained mysterious events, hidden criminal pasts, and global conspiracy theories, the narrative revolves around the mysterious death of 33-year-old behavioural scientist Andrew Fairfield. The investigation is led by Tessa McCallister played by Frame, delivering a gripping experience that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Reflecting on her involvement in the project, Frame highlights her immediate attraction to the quality of the scripts and the innovative interactive format of the narrative. "From the moment I encountered the scripts, I was drawn in by their exceptional quality," Frame remarks. "The concept of an immersive narrative intrigued me, and I was eager to explore the intricacies of portraying DCI Tessa McCallister within this dynamic framework."

Frame's enthusiasm for the role stems from her admiration for McCallister's character traits and professional prowess. "I've always been fascinated by the world of detectives, and the opportunity to embody a character as rigorous, clever, and determined as Tessa McCallister was truly compelling," Frame explains. "What interested me most was delving into McCallister's mindset, understanding her approach to solving complex cases, and bringing her unique blend of clarity, focus, and humour to life."

As Frame delved deeper into the role, she found herself captivated by McCallister's unwavering commitment to seeking the truth and her ability to navigate the challenges of the investigation with empathy and skill. "Tessa McCallister is a character driven by her relentless pursuit of justice, and I found her evolution throughout the series to be both captivating and inspiring,"

In embracing the role of McCallister, Frame drew upon her own experiences and insights to bring authenticity to her performance. "I spent considerable time immersing myself in McCallister's world, exploring her investigative tactics and thought processes," Frame shares. "I was committed to portraying her with authenticity, capturing her quick thinking, strategic acumen, and unwavering dedication to her work."

Jon Hamm, CEO “Tessa stands as an unwavering beacon of determination. Despite facing formidable challenges, she remains steadfast in her commitment to uncovering the facts, no matter the obstacles in her path. She navigates a labyrinth of complexities with agility and grace. Despite the toll of sleepless nights and gruelling hours, she presses on with unwavering determination”

Jon cont. “Her relentless pursuit of justice is tempered by genuine empathy. Professionally, she grapples with the challenge of relying on potential suspects for crucial insights, yet she forges meaningful connections without resorting to manipulation. As soon as we met Polly we saw that she owned the role.”

"I love the interactivity of COLD TAPES," says Frame. "Not just that there is a crime to solve, but that the listener can access the files in any order, re-listen, and check things that have become of interest. It means the act of listening is really heightened and curious."

One of the distinguishing features of "COLD TAPES" is its personal and intimate quality, drawing listeners in with its 'real' quality of audio setup. "The 'real' quality of the audio setup works so well, it almost feels like you’re eavesdropping," remarks Frame. "And it’s a great setup - 16 unique, skilled, competitive, and challenging individuals locked down together to overwinter on a base in freezing conditions with no daylight. Sit back and watch it blow!"

Frame's portrayal of her character, Tessa, was further enriched by the immersive production process. "Everything about the way the process was put together made that so easy," she notes. "I didn’t find out who the killer was until very near the end of the record process. That was such a gift as it meant at each stage of the investigation I was receiving all the info at the same time as Tessa was."

The authenticity was heightened by her deliberate choice to avoid meeting her on-screen counterpart. "I also never met Dave Hearn, (actor playing Andrew Fairfield), and that was actually incredibly helpful," she explains. "All I knew of the character was what she knew, and he became this strange ghost-like figure for me throughout the record."

The improvisational nature of the script allowed Frame and her fellow actors to fully embody their characters, infusing the interactions with intensity and electricity. "The scripts were written in such a brilliant way that it was easy to improvise at points," she says. "Each actor could really lean into their character’s voice and idiosyncrasies."

Despite the physical distance, the recording setup facilitated a deep level of immersion for Frame. "Having only the voice on the other end of the line to interact with and recording each interview without interruption meant that the level of immersion for me was pretty strong," she reflects.

As audiences engage, Frame hopes they will be drawn into McCallister's world and gain a deeper appreciation for the complexities of the investigative process. “One of the most interesting parts of the experience I’m finding is just being allowed to observe human behaviour with all its vanities, vulnerabilities, heart and failings. I hope listeners can get into that, can enjoy getting to know these very different people and all the details of their lives and personalities that have led them to be who they are, where they are and why they do the things they do”

"COLD TAPES" has redefined the podcasting landscape with its approach to storytelling, drawing listeners into a world where every clue matters, inviting audiences to embark on a thrilling journey unlike any other.