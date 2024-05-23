Submit Release
JCPS Cluster Ministers brief media on work underway to address challenges raised by truck drivers, unions and associations, 23 May

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster will host a media briefing on the work underway to address challenges raised by truck drivers, unions and associations. 

Members of the media are invited to the briefing as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024
Time: 18h00
Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Media Center, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA  

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA  

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA&nbsp;

Enquiries: 
Siphiwe Dlamini
Cell: 083 410 1257 

Lirandzu Themba
Cell: 082 604 9080

