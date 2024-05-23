JCPS Cluster Ministers brief media on work underway to address challenges raised by truck drivers, unions and associations, 23 May

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster will host a media briefing on the work underway to address challenges raised by truck drivers, unions and associations.

Members of the media are invited to the briefing as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024

Time: 18h00

Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Media Center, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:

Siphiwe Dlamini

Cell: 083 410 1257

Lirandzu Themba

Cell: 082 604 9080