ACASS’s Multiple Registry Options Drive Global Growth in Aircraft Management
The multiple registry options we offer our clients align with the highly customized nature of all our aviation support service offerings”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal-based business aviation support services leader ACASS has expanded its global aircraft management portfolio with the signing of two new contracts. The company will manage a Challenger 605 on the private Bermuda (VQ) registry and a Falcon 8X on the San Marino (T7) registry.
These additions reflect ACASS’s commitment to providing flexible registry options that meet the diverse needs of its clients, contributing to the company’s continued growth and reinforcing its position as a leader in business aviation management services.
“The multiple registry options we offer our clients align with the highly customized nature of all our aviation support service offerings,” says Claudio Peer, Vice President Aircraft Management and Charter Sales for ACASS. “Each registry has its own features and benefits, which we align with our clients’ unique requirements.”
“Our business model is based on offering our clients a holistic range of business aviation services and options so they never feel limited or constrained,” says ACASS CEO Andre Khury. “Multiple registry options give our clients more flexibility and more freedom to achieve their individual goals. And they genuinely appreciate the knowledge and support we provide in setting them up on the right registry.”
ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, we have been empowering leaders and visionaries to own their journeys with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales & acquisition, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.
